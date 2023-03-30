Familiarity breeds success for Middleborough girls’ softball in opener vs. Dighton-Rehoboth

For most teams, opening day is all about welcoming new faces and adjusting to new roles for the upcoming season.
But for Middleborough, who returned eight of nine starters from last year’s Div. 3 runner-up squad, Thursday’s season opener felt like business as usual. The Sachems (1-0) early offensive outburst was enough to hold on for a 8-6 victory over Dighton-Rehoboth (0-1).
“These kids have played together for a while now,” said Middleborough coach Dan Sylvia. “They know each other, they know what they can and can’t do, and they fought through some adversity today to get the win.”
Senior Cassidy Machado (6 earned runs, 6 hits, 11 strikeouts) pitched the full seven innings for Middleborough, and allowed no runs over her first five innings of work before giving up six runs in the final two innings. Sylvia said Machado was battling through some pain after fouling a ball off her foot while batting in the sixth inning, but he felt it was important for her to finish the game. .
“I felt that as long as the ankle was solid and she felt she could fight through it, it was important for her to fight through this type of game,” Sylvia said. “Because you’re going to see something like that later in the season.”
Despite the Falcons’ late offensive charge, the Sachems built enough of an early lead to withstand the damage, led by senior Alexandra Welch (2 for 3, 3 RBIs) and senior Paige Rooney (3 for 4, 2 RBIs).
Baseball
Watertown 14, Saint Joseph Prep 0 — Senior Casey Williams threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the Raiders (1-0) in the nonleague win.
Boys’ lacrosse
Somerville 10, Revere 2 — Senior attacks Dillon Marijo and Alec Morgan collected three goals and two assists apiece and sophomore midfielder Seamus Foley had three goals for the visiting Highlanders in the Greater Boston League win.
Girls’ lacrosse
Archbishop Williams 19, Matignon 0 — Caroline Batchelder netted five goals, Claire O’Keefe racked up four goals and an assist, and Avery Valicenti scored once and set up four more goals for the host Bishops in the Catholic Central win. Freshman Aliyah Greenwood had a shutout in her first varsity game.
Franklin 20, Leominster 8 — Kaitlyn Carney (5 goals, 3 assists), Katie Peterson (5 goals, 1 assist) and Lindsay Atkinson (4 goals, 1 assist) paced the Panthers to the season-opening nonleague win.
Sandwich 12, Plymouth North 7 — Ryann Cobban rifled in seven goals and set up another for the Blue Devils in the nonleague win.
Girls’ tennis
Winchester 5, Burlington 0 — Daryana Skobeleva (No. 2 singles), Sophie Kim (No. 3 singles), and the first doubles pairing of Abby Wilson/Amy Lyon swept their respective matches 6-0, 6-0 for the host Red & Black in the season-opening Middlesex League win.