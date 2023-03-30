Jacob deGrom struggles in debut for Rangers

But while he was throwing plenty of strikes, as he did during nine outstanding seasons with the Mets, the righthander gave up five runs and six extra-base hits over 3⅔ innings against the NL champion Phillies at Arlington, Texas.

The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner struck out the first batter he faced on three pitches and finished with seven strikeouts.

The Rangers’ prized addition — deGrom signed a $185 million, five-year contract as a free agent in December — still avoided a loss in his first start with his new team. Texas’ bats bailed him out after he exited, scoring nine times in the fourth against Aaron Nola and two Phillies relievers in an 11-7 victory.

Braves’ Max Fried injures leg

The Braves overcame the early exit of NL Cy Young Award runner-up Max Fried because of a bad leg with four hits by Travis d’Arnaud and three errors by Washington shortstop CJ Abrams during a 7-2 victory over the Nationals on a sunny, chilly day at Washington.

The temperature was 45 degrees at first pitch, players from both teams lost balls in the bright daylight, and there were a total of five errors.

Designated hitter d’Arnaud capped his afternoon with a two-run double in the ninth and Austin Riley walked three times — once with the bases loaded — for Atlanta, which is coming off five NL East titles in a row. Washington finished last in the division each of the past three years.

Fried allowed one run before departing with a strained left hamstring after wincing as he he ran to cover first base for the initial out of the fourth inning. Manager Brian Snitker said Fried will miss a start and probably head to the 10-day injured list.

Lucas Luetge (1-0), one of five Braves relievers, was credited with the win.

Washington lefty Patrick Corbin (0-1) picked up right where he left off the past two seasons, lasting just one batter into the fourth inning and departing with a 6.00 ERA after giving up four runs, two earned. No pitcher in the big leagues had more losses in 2022 than his 19 or in 2021 than his 16.

Mets’ Justin Verlander on IL

The Mets placed Justin Verlander on the injured list with a strained upper back muscle, sidelining the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner before his first appearance with the team.

The Mets said Verlander has a low-grade teres major strain a few hours before beginning the season against the Marlins. Verlander will continue throwing at moderate intensity and will undergo more scans in a week.

Verlander, 40, signed an $86.67 million, two-year deal with the Mets during the offseason and pitched well during spring training.

Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg resting

Nationals righthander Stephen Strasburg was put on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from an operation for thoracic outlet syndrome.