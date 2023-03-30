A league of their own: Taunton and Franklin likely to collide again for Hockomock League, Division 1 supremacy

Fueled by an influx of talent and a fiery, competitive crop of players, Taunton is in the midst of its baseball golden age, winning two of the last three Division 1 state titles (the only in school history), including last year’s championship, a 2-1 thriller over Hockomock League rival Franklin.

“They’re hungry” said Taunton coach Blair Bourque . “Taunton’s never been in this spot before but it’s a self driven, self-motivated group.”

Stop by a Taunton baseball practice and you’ll see ultra-competitive intrasquad scrimmages and the sound of ball hit bat ringing from the batting cage well after practice has officially ended.

Advertisement

The Tigers enter the 2023 season with another talented roster and lofty expectations, starting the season atop the Globe’s preseason poll, with Franklin slotting right behind at No. 2.

We’re in a really good period of the school in terms of talent . . . It won’t always be like this, but it’s a combination of really good players and awesome coaching at the right time.

Both Taunton and Franklin represent the model of public school consistency; producing high-level talent, churning out wins, and forging deep postseason runs despite year-to-year roster turnover.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We’re in a really good period of the school in terms of talent,” said Taunton senior shortstop Dawson Bryce. “It won’t always be like this but it’s a combination of really good players and awesome coaching at the right time.”

A smooth fielder with a power arm, Bryce committed to Merrimack over the summer and joins All-Scholastic catcher Ryan MacDougall (Dayton) and third basemen Braden Sullivan (UMass) as key returners from last year’s title-winning team, headlining a starting nine with a college-bound player at every position.

Franklin’s Luke Sidwell received instruction on bunting from assistant coach Brett Edmunds and head coach Zach Brown (right) before Wednesday's scrimmage with Leominster. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Up the road on Interstate 495, Franklin is also retooled and motivated by last June’s state final defeat. The Panthers feature three Division 1-bound hitters in senior center fielder Ryan Gerety (Northeastern), junior shortstop Henry DiGiorgio (Northeastern), and power-lefty Eisig Chin (Stonehill) as well as one of the top pitchers in the state in senior righthander Alfred Mucciarone (UMass Lowell).

Advertisement

So where is the talent coming from?

“Franklin’s always been a baseball town,” said Franklin coach Zach Brown. “But if you go down to our youth system it’s first class. They take care of the kids and they set the foundation. I think, and I hope, in our culture, kids see the players on the field accomplishing great things and they want to be a part of that.”

We’re just a bunch of hard workers . . .Every year, everyone is excited and ready to get after it and just grind.

No program has been more consistent than Franklin over the last five years. Since 2018, the Panthers are 82-14 with a Super 8 title (2018) and three consecutive top seeds in the Division 1 bracket, highlighted by last spring’s 20-game win streak.

Brown, the son of UMass head football coach Don Brown, takes a day-to-day approach to his program, focusing not on the end goal but rather on maximizing each day. With a roster full of “baseball-first” players, Brown said members from the 2018 team like Jake Noviello, Bryan Woelfel, and Alex Haba laid the foundation of the program, showing future generations how hard work can result in success.

“We’re just a bunch of hard workers,” said Mucciarone, who posted a 2.05 ERA last spring. “Every year, everyone is excited and ready to get after it and just grind. We know what it takes and we almost tasted the victory last year which is motivating us this year.”

Taunton’s ascension started a year later, in 2019, when the Tigers embarked on an upset-filled run to the D1 state title over Shrewsbury. The 2020 team had similar expectations when the season was canceled because of the pandemic. A 13-5 season followed in 2021 before last year’s 22-3 juggernaut squad added more hardware.

Advertisement

Bourque, a 1999 Taunton grad and former player at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, has created a family atmosphere.

“We’ve been all battling against each other since Little League,” said MacDougall, who hit the winning home run in last year’s state championship. “But at the same time we’re also best friends. I can talk to them about anything. When we’re competitive but friends it makes for a good environment.”

Bourque and Brown shared a mutual respect for each other’s program, noting how they knew during last year’s regular season they were on a collision course to meet in the state final.

A similar ending could be in store this season. Taunton boasts a power-hitting lineup and athleticism in the field, while Franklin has a deep pitching staff and stout defense, headlining a strong Hockomock League along with King Philip, Foxborough, and Mansfield.

Taunton knows the target is now on their back. Franklin is itching for another crack.

“We just have to be one run better,” said Gerety, an AAU teammate of Sullivan at GVG. “I heard it from [Sullivan] all summer.”

Added MacDougall, “We’re trying to keep the momentum from last year. Franklin obviously wants revenge from us. We just have to be ready for it.”

Extra Bases

▪ Milton junior lefthander Tommy Mitchell had a breakout summer, adding velocity and improving his off-speed pitches en route to an Elon commitment. Mitchell is set to anchor the rotation for the defending Division 2 state champions alongside three-sport standout Owen McHugh, who quarterbacked the Wildcats to the Division 4 Super Bowl last fall.

Advertisement

▪ Norwood senior righthander Jack Cropper is garnering MLB Draft buzz ahead of the spring season. The Northeastern commit has touched 98 miles per hour with his fastball. Expect pro scouts to be on hand for his starts this season, a la Mike Vasil (BC High) in 2018.

▪ Matt Anderson, a 2001 Hopkinton alum, is taking over at his alma mater, replacing Steve Simoes after 19 seasons and nearly 300 wins. Anderson has been the pitching coach at Hopkinton since 2017 . . . Massachusetts will compete in the 2023 Geico High School Baseball National Championship Series in Dallas June 27-30. Taunton’s Blair Bourque will manage an EMass team featuring Henry DiGiorgio (Franklin), Tate Bannish (Wellesley), Sachin Gopal (Wellesley), Ty Letichevsky (Ashland), Jake Cullen (Westford), Connor Murphy (Newton South), Josh Florence (Central Catholic), Cam LaGrassa (St. John’s Prep), Aidan Driscoll (St. John’s Prep), Gian Gamelli (Hamilton-Wenham), Gabriel Malaret (Catholic Memorial), Brayden Cali (Taunton), and Jack Byrne (Natick).

Games to watch

Monday, Lincoln-Sudbury at BC High — The No. 10 Eagles kick off their schedule by hosting the Warriors for a nonleague game.

Tuesday, North Andover at Westford Academy — To open the Merrimack Valley Conference season, the No. 13 Scarlet Knights head over to Westford to face the No. 14 Ghosts.

Advertisement

Wednesday, Franklin at King Philip — The No. 11 Warriors open up their home slate by hosting the No. 2 Panthers in an early-season Top 20 Hockomock matchup.

Wednesday, Milton at Weymouth — In a battle of Wildcats, the reigning D2 state champions make the trip to Weymouth for their Bay State Herget Division opener.

Thursday, Walpole at St. John’s Prep — The No. 5 Eagles welcome the No. 18 Timberwolves to Pete Frates Diamond in a nonleague matchup.

Correspondent Mike Puzzanghera also contributed to this story.



















