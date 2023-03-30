Marty Walsh says his relationship with Bruins owners isn’t in conflict with his NHLPA role

Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh conducted a 30-minute introductory press conference Thursday morning in Toronto and dismissed any notion that his duties as the new executive director of the NHL Players’ Association could be influenced by his relationship with Bruins ownership.
“I know them pretty well,” said Walsh, when asked about his relationship with the Jacobs family, whose patriarch, Jeremy Jacobs, purchased the Bruins nearly 50 years ago. “I was mayor for seven years in the city, you know, and I know them pretty well. I know all the sports teams in Boston.”
Walsh then acknowledged that the Fenway Sports Group owns the Pittsburgh Penguins, that he is a friend of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and that he knows Celtics owners Steve Pagliuca and Wyc Grousbeck.
“So I know all the owners of the teams in the city,” he said, “and I’d say it’s a good relationship.”
The next question, which Walsh raised himself, pertained to financial support for his mayoral runs sent his way from Causeway Street.
“The next question is, did [the Jacobs family] support my campaign?” he said. “They did. But I don’t … in my entire career as a legislator or as a mayor, supporting my campaign is one thing and using that as a way to leverage me is never going to happen. It never has happened. It won’t happen.”
