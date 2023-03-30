Marty Walsh says his relationship with Bruins owners isn’t in conflict with his NHLPA role

Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh conducted a 30-minute introductory press conference Thursday morning in Toronto and dismissed any notion that his duties as the new executive director of the NHL Players’ Association could be influenced by his relationship with Bruins ownership.

“I know them pretty well,” said Walsh, when asked about his relationship with the Jacobs family, whose patriarch, Jeremy Jacobs, purchased the Bruins nearly 50 years ago. “I was mayor for seven years in the city, you know, and I know them pretty well. I know all the sports teams in Boston.”

Walsh then acknowledged that the Fenway Sports Group owns the Pittsburgh Penguins, that he is a friend of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and that he knows Celtics owners Steve Pagliuca and Wyc Grousbeck.