Red Sox’ rallies fall just short as Orioles escape with the win on Opening Day

By the fourth inning, boos had already showered down on this new-look team, one seeking redemption after a fifth last-place finish in 11 years last season.

For most of the game, it was a dark dawn for the Red Sox on Opening Day.

In a game that seemed lopsided, chaotic, and sloppy, the Red Sox showed fight but flaws in what was ultimately a 10-9 loss to the Orioles Thursday.

“Today’s Day 1,” manager Alex Cora said before the game. “We feel like we did a lot of stuff in spring training that is going to translate to the season.”

Yet this game was much of the same old Red Sox that had fans checked out once last September rolled around.

The Sox rallied with three runs in the eighth and two in the ninth, but the game ended when Adam Duvall struck out with the tying run on second.

In his Red Sox debut, Corey Kluber put together a forgettable outing, lasting just 3⅓ innings, allowing six hits, including two homers. He was touched for five runs and walked four batters. Kluber had one start last year in which he walked four. That also was in his first outing of the season, which happened to be against the Orioles.

Adley Rutchsman didn’t waste any time getting the Orioles on the board, parking a solo shot into the right-field stands in the first inning. The Red Sox appeared to have some life in the bottom of the frame when Alex Verdugo struck a leadoff triple off the Green Monster in left-center and scored on Rafael Devers’s ground out.

But the Orioles scored four in the fourth and three in the fifth.

What hurt the Sox most were walks. They issued eight through the first five innings and wound up with nine.

Kluber allowed a leadoff walk to Gunnar Henderson in the third. The next batter, Ramon Urias, banged a tape-measure two-run shot to left.

Later in the inning, Kluber walked the bases loaded, and that’s when the Sox hit the cellar.

Cora summoned Zack Kelly from the bullpen, and his outing went as such: wild pitch (run scored), walk, strikeout, walk (run scored), strikeout.

The bullpen door flung open for Ryan Brasier in the sixth. His outing, if you can follow: hit batsman, double play ball, walk, stolen base, RBI single, stolen base, wild pitch, walk, stolen base, RBI single, line out to center. That made it 8-2 for the Orioles.









Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.