Watch: A century of Red Sox championships, challengers, and characters commemorated in new Globe book

The history of the Red Sox, spanning more than a century and encompassing some of baseball’s most iconic moments, is no small thing to characterize in a book. Yet at each step of the team’s storied journey — both the highs and lows — the Boston Globe has been there to cover it.
To commemorate that history, the Globe helped put together a new book titled, “The Boston Globe Story of the Red Sox: More Than a Century of Championships, Challenges, and Characters.”
The book, which explores Red Sox history through more than 300 Globe articles, was edited by columnist Chad Finn, with a foreword by Dennis Eckersley. Finn sat down with Boston Globe Today, our forthcoming television news show in partnership with NESN, to discuss the process and what he learned about Boston baseball ahead of Opening Day.
