Watch: A century of Red Sox championships, challengers, and characters commemorated in new Globe book

The history of the Red Sox, spanning more than a century and encompassing some of baseball’s most iconic moments, is no small thing to characterize in a book. Yet at each step of the team’s storied journey — both the highs and lows — the Boston Globe has been there to cover it.

To commemorate that history, the Globe helped put together a new book titled, “The Boston Globe Story of the Red Sox: More Than a Century of Championships, Challenges, and Characters.”