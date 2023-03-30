fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch: A century of Red Sox championships, challengers, and characters commemorated in new Globe book

Host of the forthcoming TV show Boston Globe Today, Segun Oduolowu, sits down with reporter Chad Finn to discuss the book, which explores the team through more than 300 Boston Globe articles.

By Globe StaffUpdated March 30, 2023, 1 hour ago
The Boston Globe Story of the Red Sox
The Boston Globe Story of the Red Sox: More Than a Century of Championships, Challenges, and Characters.

The history of the Red Sox, spanning more than a century and encompassing some of baseball’s most iconic moments, is no small thing to characterize in a book. Yet at each step of the team’s storied journey — both the highs and lows — the Boston Globe has been there to cover it.

To commemorate that history, the Globe helped put together a new book titled, “The Boston Globe Story of the Red Sox: More Than a Century of Championships, Challenges, and Characters.”

The book, which explores Red Sox history through more than 300 Globe articles, was edited by columnist Chad Finn, with a foreword by Dennis Eckersley. Finn sat down with Boston Globe Today, our forthcoming television news show in partnership with NESN, to discuss the process and what he learned about Boston baseball ahead of Opening Day.

