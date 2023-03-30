Canadian police say 6 dead found near Quebec border with US

MONTREAL (AP) — The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service said late Thursday it was investigating the discovery of six bodies in a marshy area of Quebec near Canada’s border with New York state.

Police said they were awaiting the results of post-mortem and toxicology tests to determine the cause of death.

They said they were still trying to identify the dead and their status in Canada. It wasn’t immediately known if they were migrants trying to cross the border.