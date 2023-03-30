Russia to keep missile test notices under Cold War-era deal

MOSCOW — Russia will continue to give the United States advance notice about its missile tests despite suspending the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between the two countries, a top Russian diplomat said Thursday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov’s statement followed his comments on Wednesday, when he said Moscow had halted all information exchanges with Washington envisioned under the 2011 New START nuclear pact, including missile test warnings.

On Thursday, he clarified that Russia intends to stick by its pledge last month to keep notifying the United States about missile tests in line with a 1988 US-Soviet agreement, Ryabkov said.