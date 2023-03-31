‘White House Plumbers’ satirically plumbs Watergate

The HBO limited series “White House Plumbers” is about the Watergate scandal and how President Nixon’s own political saboteurs, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), toppled the presidency they were trying to protect. The five-episode satirical drama will premiere on May 1.
Written by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck (both from “Veep,” “Frasier,” and “Late Show With David Letterman”), the series is based on public records and the book “Integrity” by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh. David Mandel, from “Veep,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Seinfeld,” is directing all of the episodes.
The sprawling cast includes Lena Headey (Dorothy Hunt), Judy Greer (Fran Liddy), Domhnall Gleeson (John Dean), Ike Barinholtz (Jeb Magruder), Kathleen Turner (Dita Beard), Kiernan Shipka (Kevan Hunt), David Krumholtz (William O. Bittman), and F. Murray Abraham (Judge Sirica).
