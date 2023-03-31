Clean Harbors founder Alan McKim steps aside as CEO after 43 years

Founder Alan McKim on Friday stepped aside as chief executive after 43 years in charge, ceding day-to-day control of the 20,000-plus person operation to his two deputies, as part of a long-charted succession plan. Eric Gerstenberg, formerly the chief operating officer, and Mike Battles, formerly the chief financial officer, became co-CEOs of the Norwell-based environmental services company. Both of them are 54.

McKim isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. He is now executive chairman and also chief technology officer. McKim also remains one of the largest shareholders, with roughly 3 million shares worth about $450 million. McKim, who is 68, expects to be involved on a full-time basis for at least another year, but says he is looking forward to dialing back some of his crazy work hours to spend more time with his 11 grandchildren.

Advertisement

The company grew to $5 billion in annual revenue over four decades. But McKim hopes it can double that number again, to $10 billion, over the next five years under the guidance of Gerstenberg and Battles. McKim said the appointment of co-CEOs was, in part inspired by a similar move that Oracle founder Larry Ellison made in 2014.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

As detailed in his recent autobiography, McKim started Clean Harbors in 1980 with just $350, naming it after his love of Boston Harbor. The company, with only a handful of employees at its inception, was initially geared toward cleaning up oil spills and tanks. He quickly found three inexpensive vacuum trucks through a bankruptcy auction and went to work.

Over the years, Clean Harbors took a dominant position in its industry nationwide. It’s probably best known for its disaster recovery work: Its crews were on the ground after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, and the catastrophes caused by hurricanes Katrina and Rita, for example. But the field services portion of the business, which includes disaster recoveries, represents a fraction of its overall revenue today. The company’s primary revenue streams come from contracts for industrial uses, such as oil recycling and hazardous waste disposal.

Advertisement

The company has made more than 70 acquisitions over the years, and McKim expects to stay involved with deal-making in the future, in part because of his extensive network in the industry.

Through it all, he has been a relatively low-key leader, rarely the subject of publicity. Exceptions include when he joined with venture capitalist Rich D’Amore to donate $60 million to Northeastern University, where McKim dropped out as an undergrad but returned to get his master’s degree. (Northeastern’s business school is named after them as a result.) In January 2020, McKim starred in an episode of the CBS reality show “Undercover Boss,” where he went unrecognized by employees while disguised and dressed in work garb.

“Although I feel like I have the energy today, it just made sense when we hit that $5 billion mark to take a step back,” he said. “As we entered the final week, it has been an emotional time. Coming back ... with a different hat on to help the team be successful, it will be a change, but I’m looking forward to that change.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.