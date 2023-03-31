Europe’s inflation eases to 6.9 percent as energy falls but food up

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro currency slowed to 6.9% in March, the lowest level in a year, with food costs still on the rise while energy prices fell, making a sharp turnaround after months of punishing increases.

Consumer prices in the eurozone dropped from the 8.5% recorded in February, according to data released Friday by the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat.

The inflation has dropped to its lowest level in a year since since peaking at 10.6% in October.