Donald Glover set to deliver keynote speech at Berklee ‘Career Jam’ event

Singer, producer, actor, and comedian Donald Glover is on the Berklee College of Music campus Friday for the school’s 2023 Career Jam event.

The Grammy-winner is slated to make the keynote address for the ticketed event, which is only open to students, faculty, and members of the Berklee community.

Glover will speak at 12:30 p.m., according to the event website. The artist will be joined by Paul Wachter, founder and CEO of Main Street Advisors, a financial planning group, and Luke Wood, former president of Beats by Dr. Dre, the headphones and music company.