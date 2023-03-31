Donald Glover set to deliver keynote speech at Berklee ‘Career Jam’ event

Singer, producer, actor, and comedian Donald Glover is on the Berklee College of Music campus Friday for the school’s 2023 Career Jam event.
The Grammy-winner is slated to make the keynote address for the ticketed event, which is only open to students, faculty, and members of the Berklee community.
Glover will speak at 12:30 p.m., according to the event website. The artist will be joined by Paul Wachter, founder and CEO of Main Street Advisors, a financial planning group, and Luke Wood, former president of Beats by Dr. Dre, the headphones and music company.
The event will be moderated by Tonya Butler, chair of the school’s Music Business/Management department.
Glover was seen most recently in season three of the critically-acclaimed FX series “Atlanta,” which he created and stars in. He’s currently in production on the “Mr. And Mrs. Smith” Amazon series, and is set to produce and star in an upcoming live-action Spider-Man movie.
Glover began his comedy career under the mentorship of Tina Fey, and as a Grammy-winning artist, he is known under the stage name Childish Gambino.
The artist was last spotted in the Bay State last summer, when he appeared to spend a few weeks on Nantucket.
