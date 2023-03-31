Cash use is way down, so why have members of Gen Z embraced coin collecting?

“There is something weirdly soothing about it, and there’s also a chance of finding something exciting,” said Tufts sophomore Sam Lippman about the coin sorting. “It’s also fun when we find a random currency like Canadian or British.”

Coin books filled with pennies from all the states were spread across the table. Next to them, the Red Book — a.k.a. the coin bible, or the definitive, annually updated price guide for US coins — sat open, ready to be read. By 8:05 p.m., both avid and novice coin collectors alike enthusiastically came in ready to learn about the world of numismatics. Soon, members would arrive at the February meeting, ready to sort through $25 worth of pennies, looking for something new to add to their collection.

Tufts Coin Club Collective became an official university student club in January, but it had been in the works since fall 2021, when Matthew Johnson enrolled. An avid collector since age 8, the computer science major and Sudbury native was eager to share his love of numismatics with fellow students. During freshman orientation, Johnson met fellow student Douglas Lilly, a fellow lifelong coin collector who grew up in the neighboring town of Weston. The pair discovered a shared appreciation of gardening, yard sales, and, above all, coin collecting, and from there it seemed like a match made in coin heaven.

A typical Tufts Coin Club Collective meeting consists of members sorting through coins and giving presentations on the history and practice of numismatics, and guest speakers, like avid collectors and coin shop owners. The club also hopes to take trips to coin shows in the Boston area, such as the Devens MA Coin Show, which are a vital way for collectors to purchase affordable coins and learn more about the history of coins.

Despite Americans paying for purchases with cash only about 20 percent of the time, with those under the age of 45 the least likely to fork over bills and coins, club members like Tufts sophomore Spencer Miller still believe in the appeal of hard currency.

“I like the idea of not going fully electronic payments and keeping cash and coins as part of our financial lives,” Miller said. While he usually buys his coins online, he still looks for quarters that were minted pre-1965 in his change when he makes a cash purchase. “I’ll never lose that,” he added.

The so-called “cashless generation,” Gen Z has shown a noteworthy interest in this hobby. According to a survey by the UK-based coin makers Royal Mint, Gen Z collectors are the most likely demographic to start collecting coins, with 43 percent owning a collection and many seeing it as an investment that might bring them a profit later on. The American Numismatic Association, a nonprofit educational organization headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has 1,207 active members between the ages of 5 and 18.

A student looks over coins at a meeting of the Tufts Coin Collecting Club at Tufts University on Feb. 15, 2023. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Johnson, who serves as the Tufts Coin Club Collective’s president, believes there are few clubs like his on college campuses. Tufts sophomore Rowan Chetner, the club’s outreach director, says her goal is to diversify the coin community and spread word around Tufts of the creation of the club.

“As you can see, there are a lot of men here. I want to make sure that non-men also feel welcome to join the club,” Chetner said at the Feb. 15 meeting.

Chetner was not a coin collector prior to joining the club more than a year ago. She met Johnson their freshmen year and decided to try it out. Upon attending her first meeting, Chetner found the experience to be both relaxing and fulfilling.

“Doing something that is good for your mental wellbeing is very important,” she said, adding that the club can be a “really fun and safe environment.”

Social media also plays a big role for others to learn about the hobby. Christian Hartch, a 22-year-old economics major at Princeton University, has a YouTube channel (@TreasureTownCoins) with over 124,000 subscribers and 17,643,000 views across his videos at the time of reporting. Hartch started the channel at age 17, and now does weekly livestream auctions, educational videos, and unboxing hauls.

Hartch draws in hundreds of thousands of viewers, ages 13-65, in any given week. His main goal is to “grow the coin collecting hobby by providing education in an entertaining fashion.”

Additionally, several of the Tufts club members have turned their hobby into paying work.

In 2020, during a post-high school gap year, Johnson created an app called LuckyCoin that lets users catalog their collection and buy and sell coins to other users via eBay. Each coin that is cataloged on the app has information such as the name of the coin, the year it was minted, historical and cultural significance, and its composition. There is a free version of the app for cataloging, with the option of a subscription for $34.99 a year. As of February, Johnson’s app had 18,000 monthly users and almost 2,000 subscribers.

Tufts sophomore Aidan Zhang, the club’s treasurer, worked on the French, Chinese, Spanish, French, and German translations on the LuckyCoin app. The app currently features information on coins from 11 countries.

Zhang noted that a coin can be named something different depending on the political environment of the country. “China produces all these commemorative coins, like the anniversary of certain events, and it’s really interesting seeing how the official government narrative affects how the coins are minted,” he said. “For example, in the English version of LuckyCoin, there’s a coin entered as the 70th anniversary of the annexation of Tibet. The Chinese version [is entered as] ‘the 70th anniversary of the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet.’”

Tufts student Rowan Chetner, in charge of outreach, speaks with prospective members at a meeting for the Tufts Coin Club Collective on Feb. 15, 2023. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Miller, a new member of the Tufts club, has been a coin collector since he was 5. After discovering a wheat penny, those minted pre-1959, in his change after buying a Fruit Roll-up on New York City’s Upper West Side, Miller fell in love with the hobby. His great-grandfather, whom Miller never met, was a collector of US coins, so he likes to think collecting is in his blood. He has since transitioned into collecting ancient coins and hopes to get his peers excited about this option.

Miller said fellow ancient coin enthusiasts have been hard to come by, but he hopes that his peers will catch on. “I think that’s because they don’t know how affordable they are,” he added.

Collectors can find coins dating back 2,000 years for about $30 to $40 apiece via eBay, social media, and auction houses, according to Miller, who has created an Instagram account (@millerancients) where he buys ancient coins and lists them for sale. For those interested in starting an ancient collection, Miller recommends building it one Roman emperor at a time.

When Miller was 18, he worked for a Dallas-based auction house that specializes in coins and other collectibles. That job, he said, introduced him to a “whole network of young numismatists out there, even in high school with coining operations worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Miller saw further proof of young people’s interest in coins when he took youth summer classes offered by the American Numismatic Association in Colorado Springs.

“There were a ton of people there,” he said. “It’s more than you think for Gen Z.”

Alexandria Alvarado is a writer finishing her degree in writing, literature, and publishing at Emerson College.