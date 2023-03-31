Five things to do around Boston, April 3-16

Satisfy your appetite when the expanded Rose Kennedy Greenway Food Truck Program officially kicks off. Located throughout The Greenway, 16 of the 18 local businesses are women-, BIPOC-, and/or LGBTQ-owned, and they represent more than 15 different cuisines. Throughout spring and summer. Find locations, schedule of vendors at rosekennedygreenway.org .

April 8

Celebrate Mother Nature

Nurture yourself and our planet at the Earth Day is Every Day Festival. Explore an apiary and garden, learn about birds, take a meditation walk, and more. Available snacks will include nachos baked in a solar oven and sun tea. Recommended for children 5 and older. At Mass Audubon’s Boston Nature Center, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration for timed tickets, $13 for members, $15 for non-members, required at massaudubon.org.

Advertisement

April 10-16

Dinner for a Cause

Grab food to support local restaurants and the Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association at the Great Chefs fund-raiser. During the week, participants can choose a two- or three-course meal to be picked up from one of more than a dozen restaurants, to support the Newburyport hospital. For information on tickets, $60, go to greatchefsnewburyport.com.

Opening April 14

Musical Ties

Enjoy jazzy tunes at Bud, Not Buddy. Based on the Coretta Scott King Award-winning novel by Christopher Paul Curtis, the play follows Bud as he seeks his father, but finds family in a jazz band instead. At Wheelock Family Theatre, through May 14. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Times vary. Tickets start at $24. wheelockfamilytheatre.org

April 15

Fenway Stars

Celebrate music and the anniversary of the Red Sox’s 2013 World Series win at the Hot Stove/Off the Mound Party. Former Sox player Ryan Dempster, host of the Off The Mound talk show, joins Bronson Arroyo and Jake Peavy and others for sports talk, comedy, and music at City Winery (80 Beverly Street) to benefit Theo Epstein’s Foundation To Be Named Later, which supports disadvantaged kids. Starts at 7:45 p.m. General admission $65. citywinery.com/boston

Advertisement

Editor’s note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on April 16. Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.



