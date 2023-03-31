fb-pixel Skip to main content
Style Watch

Home design ideas: Light fixtures made from natural fibers

These woven wonders add breezy interest to Bohemian, coastal, or rustic spaces.

By Marni Elyse Katz Globe Correspondent,Updated March 31, 2023, 25 minutes ago
Handout images

  1. Nikita pendant light from ArhausHandout

    Nikita pendant light

    $1,199 at Arhaus, 75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, 781-272-0265, and other locations; arhaus.com

  2. Dome pendant lampHandout

    Dome pendant lamp

    $399.99 at World Market, 1 Worcester Road, Framingham, 508-626-1529, and 290 South Broadway, Salem, New Hampshire, 603-824-3668; worldmarket.com

  3. Callum orb rattan pendant lightHandout

    Callum orb rattan pendant light

    $1,899 at potterybarn.com

  4. Harwich dome pendant light from Crate & BarrelHandout

    Harwich dome pendant light

    By Jake Arnold, from $349 at Crate & Barrel, The Shops at Chestnut Hill, 617-964-8400, and other locations; crateandbarrel.com

  5. Midsummer pendant lightHandout

    Midsummer pendant light

    From $1,300 at shadesoflight.com

  6. Mary tiered chandelier from Boston Interiors.Handout

    Mary tiered chandelier

    $807.45 at Boston Interiors, 200 Webster Street, Hanover, 781-871-6416, and 323 Speen Street, Natick, 508- 650-9539; bostoninteriors.com


Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

