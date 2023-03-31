Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I have seen The Embrace in person and while I admire the craftsmanship of the sculpture, I remain puzzled why it focuses on just the arms of the Kings (“‘It Looks Like Home,’” February 12). The picture from which it is derived displays gorgeous smiles of MLK and Coretta. I think an artistic rendering including those faces would have been more meaningful and appreciated.

Lowell





I am a 75-year-old white woman who has lived in the Back Bay for 14 years. I love The Embrace! We say to friends, let’s meet at The Embrace. I love that it’s a heart from the seating area. I love the smiles of visitors. I was worried the scale wouldn’t work in the Common but it’s perfect where it is. It is so moving emotionally—it makes you think of love and living humanity. Wow! Could Ben Affleck and JLo put it in their next Dunkin’ ad?

Susan W. Morris

Boston





It was fascinating to read these comments [from visitors to The Embrace]. I really wanted to love the sculpture but it just didn’t work for me. [But,] it will be a destination in Boston and we will all learn to love it. It’s a stunning piece of sculpture and beautifully crafted. That said, Boston can’t seem to escape the need for figurative sculptures, even if this one is a unique way of presenting figurative work.

Allen Spivack

Jamaica Plain





While so many public sculptures in Boston are objects to be viewed, The Embrace is a sculpture that welcomes the visitor to experience it.

jesnana

posted on bostonglobe.com





I was skeptical when I first saw a rendering of the design. But when I went down and saw it in person, and saw the inspiring way people were interacting with it, I was completely won over.

bicycle_boy

posted on bostonglobe.com





Asking people who went to see it is a great example of selection bias.

WashingtonMD

posted on bostonglobe.com





Speaking as a Boston resident, I’m so happy that this sculpture has become an attraction. That’s exactly what this part of the city needs. . . . I keep hearing some say it’s ugly. That’s fine and many disagree, but the purpose of art is not necessarily to be beautiful. If you want beautiful, plant flowers.

oneopinion

posted on bostonglobe.com





The Vietnam War Memorial in D.C. was roundly criticized initially. Now, everyone loves it. That’s what will happen with this too over time. I went to see The Embrace in person and I liked it more than I thought I would from pictures. I like that it is interactive. That you can walk through it and from the middle look up and see the sky. Kind of makes you feel like anything is possible, which in the long term I think will turn out to be the point. A Black man in Boston won the Nobel Peace Prize in the 1960s. So I guess anything is possible.

IwasattheFiskgame

posted on bostonglobe.com

Timeless Love

I’m 57 and a first-time husband (Connections, February 12). My first ever first wedding anniversary is in June. Everyone of us walks a unique path through life. While I, too, want for as much of my life as possible to be spent with the love of my life, I’m also very happy we found each other when we did.

pgerlings

posted on bostonglobe.com

I married my darling when I was 41 and he was 54. We had 32 years together and the honeymoon never ended, despite the many times I feared I would lose him, from cancer, multiple heart attacks, and other health challenges. We came through them all, our love brightly shining. He earned his PhD at age 62, had a final, glorious career as a college professor, and published a book. At the end of his life he said he was the happiest man in the world, the luckiest man in the world, and all of his dreams had come true. As I approach the second anniversary of his passing, I echo his sentiments. My eternal soulmate is ever in my heart, and his influence guides me every day. A million blessings to Connections writer Laura Sturza and [husband] Tom. Their union is not timebound, but belongs to eternity.

Staying Sane

posted on bostonglobe.com

