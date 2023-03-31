For sale: Colonials located on streets named after states

LOT SIZE 0.1 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $245,000 in 2004

PROS This 1910 Colonial is on a corner lot near the Swampscott commuter rail station and King’s Beach. The living and dining rooms flank the entryway, each with rustic wood wainscoting. The kitchen is basic, with oak cabinets and laminate countertops, but spacious; there’s a bath with a shower stall nearby. The den has built-in entertainment cabinets and sliders that open to a deck and a good-sized backyard abutting a playground. On the second floor, three bedrooms (one with wood walls) share a one-of-a-kind bath with soaring ceilings, skylight, cherry-red sink, and wood vanity cabinet. There’s another bedroom or office in the walk-up, finished attic. CONS Steep steps, and needs some cosmetic updates; an offer has been accepted.

Cornerstone Realty Group, William Raveis, 978-457-2198, cornerstonerealtygroup.raveis.com/

$995,000

43 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE / NEWTON

SQUARE FEET 1,860

LOT SIZE 0.09 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $656,000 in 2015

PROS Located in Upper Falls, this 1890 Colonial has hardwood floors and high ceilings. From the farmer’s porch, enter a foyer with a staircase that features an ornately carved newel post and a stained glass window. Through the living room, the dining room has bay windows with interior shutters and a built-in china cabinet. The kitchen features soapstone counters and farmhouse sink, stainless appliances, mosaic backsplash, and a peninsula with cooktop. A back hall leads past a newer bath and out to the yard. There’s an office nook on the second-floor landing, where three bedrooms share a new bath with vessel sink. The top floor holds an airy bedroom with vaulted beamed ceilings and skylights. CONS No deck; radio and TV broadcast towers loom nearby.

Ruth Malkin, Compass, 617-291-0323, ruth.malkin@compass.com

