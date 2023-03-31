401Gives is better than Thanksgiving

The United Way is holding its annual 401Gives event to raise millions of dollars for nonprofits across the state, and with its usual celebration day (April 1) falling on a Saturday, the organization is devoting the entire weekend, today through Monday, to the cause.

It’s the best day weekend of the year in Rhode Island.

If you’re looking for an organization to support, you can click here to search for all eligible nonprofits.

401Gives is now in its fourth year, and the United Way has a goal of raising $4.01 million for organizations this year. There’s an entire slate of events lined up this weekend tied to 401Gives, including a special WaterFire lighting tomorrow night.

Since it’s Final Four weekend (Go UConn!) and everyone loves a little competition, you can track the leaderboard to see which nonprofits are raising the most money all weekend long. The Audubon Society was out to an early lead this morning.

Last year, more than 13,000 donors gave $3,137,945 to 507 nonprofits across Rhode Island. Here’s hoping we see even more support this year.

