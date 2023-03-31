After ‘The Embrace,’ Boston to see two more memorials to MLK and Coretta Scott King

Plans are underway for Boston to build a second memorial, housed at the forthcoming Embrace Center in Roxbury, and a heritage trail that takes participants on a tour through the sites that defined the duo’s time in the city.

The high-profile unveiling of “The Embrace” — a 19-ton bronze sculpture on Boston Common — in January was heralded as the city’s official tribute to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, and their connection to Boston.

The two projects showcase a continued commitment to cementing the Kings’ legacy in Boston, an effort to recognize grassroots organizing work — by them and other Black residents — that has been overlooked in a city with a historic reputation for racism.

Advertisement

“Instead of trying to be exclusionary, inclusionary is where we need to be as a city and as a nation,” said the Rev. Jeffrey Brown, cofounder and cochair of Embrace Boston, the organization that spearheaded the monument on Boston Common as well as the center in Roxbury. “To appreciate everyone’s rich, cultural heritage is how we get there.”

The Kings’ legacy, in many ways, began in Boston. It’s where the pair met as college students and lived together as newlyweds. The sculpture that was unveiled on Boston Common came after a volunteer group’s years-long effort to memorialize the couple’s work in Boston.

But beyond “The Embrace,” there are only a few commemorations of the Kings in the city. In Grove Hall, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. K-8 School is located at the site where he addressed a crowd on the ills of segregation in 1965.

Meanwhile, MLK Boulevard stretches from Washington Street to Warren Street in Roxbury. At the former site of Twelfth Baptist Church on Shawmut Avenue, the “Roxbury Love Story” mural on the building wall pays homage to the Kings’ relationship, which blossomed there.

Advertisement

In the South End, a 34-year-old plaque at 397 Massachusetts Ave. marks the location of a former boarding house where King lived during his theology program at Boston University. And on BU’s campus, the “Free at Last” sculpture that was built in King’s honor features 50 doves in flight, to represent peace in all 50 US states.

The organizers behind the two upcoming projects say the city’s memorials to the Kings can go a step further to embody the values and mission the pair modeled their lives after.

The 31,000-square-foot Embrace Center in Roxbury will offer performance, gallery, and community space. The center is being built by the same group that commissioned the $10 million sculpture on Boston Common, and is seen as an effort to celebrate the Kings in the same neighborhood where King preached.

Another memorial is slated to be built within the Roxbury center, though it has not been designed and an artist has not been commissioned for the project. Embrace Boston has raised private donations for the Boston Common monument as well as the center, though it’s unclear how much the finished project will cost.

Imari Paris Jeffries, Embrace Boston’s executive director, hopes the final product will complement “The Embrace” sculpture and the 1965 Freedom Plaza, the plaza that the sculpture sits on that celebrates local community organizers.

“We want ‘The Embrace’ and something unity-inspired to talk to each other,” Paris Jeffries said, referring to the Embrace Center’s planned memorial.

Advertisement

The Embrace Center will offer a physical hub where people can organize around public policy issues ranging from housing to the arts, just as the Kings did. The Rev. Willie Bodrick II, senior pastor of Twelfth Baptist Church, said, “The center can be a safe space to continue to push that conversation,” and in turn, further the Kings’ legacy.

“Dr. King and Coretta Scott King were fighting for justice,” Bodrick said. “Honoring their legacy is to amplify the issues that are still hurting and crippling Boston.”

The Embrace Center, and its accompanying memorial, are expected to open in late 2027 or early 2028.

In the meantime, plans are underway to create a heritage trail marking the Kings’ work in Boston. The sites have been researched by filmmaker and journalist Clennon King, who has sought to expand what’s known about the Kings’ years in Boston. (Clennon King isn’t related to the Kings, but his father, C.B. King, was a lawyer who represented King during the Albany Movement, a desegregation and voting rights alliance formed in Albany, Ga.)

“We have to make sure that we know our history because ultimately, it is the armor for our children,” Clennon King said. “They have to know where they come from, as a way of being able to chart where they can go.”

Clennon King’s years-long research identified 21 addresses throughout Roxbury, West Roxbury, the South End, Dorchester, Beacon Hill, and the Back Bay. They range from more well-known sites like the State House, where King addressed a joint legislative session in 1965, to obscure ones like 187 Massachusetts Ave., where the couple had their first date at Sharaf’s Cafeteria.

Advertisement

Clennon King hopes the markers will take the form of medallions on public property such as sidewalks, so that they are not altered by developers or property owners. He worked with real estate developer Kamran Zahedi, former state representative Byron Rushing, and local historian Joel Mackall on the concept.

Clennon King introduced the research to City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who presented a resolution the council that passed unanimously urging the city to take on the project.

“Imagine on a weekend taking your kids on these trails and saying, ‘Here’s what Dr. King studied,’ or ‘Here’s where he lived with Mrs. King,’” Fernandes Anderson said. “It’s amazing that you get to tie historical context to our identity and culture.”

There is no timeline for the development of the walking trail, which needs approval from Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration because it would involve city property and likely city funding. A spokesperson said the mayor has endorsed the project but it is still in its early stages.

At-large City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, who cosponsored the resolution, said a walking trail through the city’s diverse neighborhoods could address Boston’s historic reputation for racism and “further destigmatize Boston as a place that isn’t welcoming to people of color.”

“MLK is great in his own right, but he’s also a gateway for us to recognize our local history makers and understand the ordinary people in our city that fought for and struggled for social justice and change to really transform our society,” she said.

Advertisement

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.