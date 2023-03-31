Archdiocese of Boston releases Holy Week schedule of services at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross

A vigil Mass will be held Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Palm Sunday will begin with Mass at 8 a.m. followed by Mass in Spanish at 9:30 a.m.; Mass in Extraordinary Form Latin at 10 a.m. (Our Lady’s Chapel); Solemn Mass with Blessing of Palms with Cardinal Seàn P. O’Malley at 11:30 a.m.; and Mass with Monsignor Kevin J. O’Leary at 5:30 p.m.

The Archdiocese of Boston on Friday announced the Holy Week schedule for Cardinal Seàn P. O’Malley and other Roman Catholic clergy at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End.

On Monday, daily Mass begins at 9 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, O’Malley will lead the Chrism Mass in the main church at 11 a.m.

On Wednesday, Mass in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel begins at 9 a.m., followed by confessions in the main church from 6:30 to 8 p.m, and the Tenebrae service at 7 p.m.

On Holy Thursday, O’Malley will say Mass of the Lord’s Supper beginning at 7:30 p.m., followed by Night Prayer at the Blessed Sacrament Chapel at 11:30 p.m.

Good Friday begins with morning prayer at 9 a.m., followed by live Stations of the Cross through the streets of the South End at noon. Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion with O’Malley in English at 3 p.m. and in Spanish at 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday opens with morning prayer at 9 a.m., followed later by an Easter vigil with O’Malley at 8 p.m.

On Easter Sunday, Mass begins at 8 a.m., followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass in Spanish, and Mass with O’Malley at 11:30 a.m.

Some services will be streamed online at catholictv.org. Check here for a streaming schedule.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.