Body found near I-95 south in Weston

State Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area in Weston near Interstate 95 south on Friday.
At 10:23 a.m., State Police troopers and Weston police and EMS went to the wooded area where the body was found, State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said.
“The area in question may be the site of past encampment used by homeless persons,” Procopio said.
The right lane and breakdown lane of Interstate 95 south were closed in the area where the body was found, Procopio said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.