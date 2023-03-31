Driver cited after crashing into ambulance in Wakefield

The driver of an SUV is facing charges after they crashed into an ambulance carrying a patient in Wakefield on Friday morning, police said.

Shortly before 10:40 a.m., the driver of an Audi SUV allegedly crossed over the double yellow line while coming around the bend near 721 Main St. and struck the rear driver’s side of the ambulance, Wakefield police said in a statement.

There were no reported injuries, the statement said.