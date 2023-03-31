Duxbury police, fire to be feted at comedy night

The Law Enforcement Officer Support Foundation is inviting the public to a comedy night on Sunday to support first responders in Duxbury who witnessed a harrowing scene in January when a mother murdered three of her children at the family home.
The event will be held at Laugh Boston, located at 425 Summer St., in Boston from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 and anyone age 21 an over may attend, the nonprofit foundation said in a statement Thursday.
Proceeds will support the foundation’s “Start Me Another Car” program, which provides support to first responders coping with post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, depression or other job-related mental health conditions, the statement said
The program provides free tickets to sporting events, entertainment and other special events to help first responders cope with stress and maintain a healthy frame of mind.
Duxbury police, fire and other first responders will be able to attend Sunday’s comedy night free of charge.
“Start Me Another Car” is a phrase police officers use to summon additional help to a stressful scene. The foundation chose the name for the program started in 2021 to address mental issues among first responders, the statement said.
“The stress often experienced by law enforcement officers, when compounded with traumatic events, can lead to PTSD,” the foundation said. The program “is based on the idea that no officer should be afraid to call on another for assistance when dealing with a problem, even if that problem is post-traumatic stress.”
