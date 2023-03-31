Duxbury police, fire to be feted at comedy night

The Law Enforcement Officer Support Foundation is inviting the public to a comedy night on Sunday to support first responders in Duxbury who witnessed a harrowing scene in January when a mother murdered three of her children at the family home.

The event will be held at Laugh Boston, located at 425 Summer St., in Boston from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 and anyone age 21 an over may attend, the nonprofit foundation said in a statement Thursday.

Proceeds will support the foundation’s “Start Me Another Car” program, which provides support to first responders coping with post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, depression or other job-related mental health conditions, the statement said