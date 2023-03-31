Fatal fire at New Bedford rooming house caused by microwave or wall outlet, officials say

Five other people were hospitalized as a result of the March 28 fire, which caused “catastrophic” damage to the four-story building, which contained 31 apartments, officials said.

The fatal fire at a New Bedford rooming house that killed two people started accidentally and was most likely caused by a microwave or the wall outlet it was plugged into, officials said.

An investigation determined that the fire started in Room 205, which is located at the left rear of the second floor of the building, and all potential causes were ruled out except for an event involving the wall outlet or microwave, which had been used shortly before the fire broke out, according to a joint statement by New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger, New Bedford Police Chief Paul J. Oliveira, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

When firefighters responded to an alarm activation at 1305 Acushnet Ave. at about 3:15 p.m. there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the building and occupants were hanging out of the windows and jumping down to escape the fire, officials said.

The victims who died in the fire were identified as 59-year-old Manuel Moreira and 63-year-old Wayne Bourdon.

“Our thoughts are still with the families who lost loved ones, the residents who were injured, and those who lost all their belongings,” Kruger said in the statement. “I’d like to express my deep appreciation to the New Bedford firefighters and mutual aid departments who put everything they had into containing this fire and protecting the surrounding structures. This was a tragic event, but it could have been much worse without the assistance of our public safety partners and our community.”

Electrical fires are the second-leading cause of residential fire deaths in Massachusetts, according to Ostroskey.

“Appliances that generate heat, like microwaves and toasters, should always be plugged directly into a wall outlet,” Ostroskey said in the statement. “Don’t use them if the device or the cord is damaged. And call an electrician if outlets are warm, discolored, or loose – these are signs that the outlet is not safe to use.”

The city of New Bedford launched a relief fund for residents who were displaced by the fire. To donate, checks should be made out to Rise Up For Homes and can be dropped off or mailed to the Inter-Church Council, 128 Union Street Suite 100, New Bedford, MA 02740. To donate online, please visit https://riseupforhomes.com/donate.









