First Lady Jill Biden to visit Maine, Vermont on Wednesday as part of ‘Investing in America Tour’

Biden’s one-day swing through Northern New England is part of the administration’s “Investing in America Tour” and will follow stops in Colorado and Michigan on Monday, Biden’s office said in a statement.

First Lady Jill Biden will visit a community college in Maine and an aerospace technology company in Vermont on Wednesday to tout the Biden administration’s economic policies, her office announced Friday night.

“During the visits, the First Lady will highlight how career-connected learning and workforce training programs are central to the Biden Education Pathway, and the importance of investing in these programs that are preparing high school and community college students for jobs created by the President’s Investing in America agenda,” the statement said.

Biden and US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will meet with Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills on Wednesday to visit Southern Maine Community College, where they will “highlight the college’s workforce training programs and the state’s investment in free community college,” the statement said.

Biden and Cardona are scheduled to arrive in Burlington, Vt., Wednesday afternoon to meet Republican Governor Phil Scott and visit BETA Technologies, “an electric aerospace company working to train and connect the next generation with good-paying jobs in emerging industries like clean energy,” the statement said.

The events in Maine and Vermont will follow stops on Monday in Denver, Colo., where she will join Democratic Governor Jared Polis at the state capitol, and Saginaw, Michigan, where she will visit Delta College to highlight their workforce training programs, the statement said.

Biden’s one-day visit is her latest to New England.

She made a three-day visit to Massachusetts in July to attend a national teacher’s union meeting in Boston and a fund-raiser on Nantucket. She also dined in the Seaport, visited veterans in Charlestown, and attended a Democratic National Committee finance event in Andover.

In October, the First Lady visited Rhode Island, where she stumped for Democrats ahead of the election, and spoke at Rhode Island College, where she spoke of the need for more teachers across the country.

Biden was last in Maine in July 2021, a trip that also included a visit to Portsmouth, N.H., as part of the “America’s Back Together” tour.

President Joe Biden kicked off the “Investing in America” tour on Tuesday in a visit to Durham, N.C.

The President, First Lady, and other members of the administration, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, members of Biden’s cabinet, and senior White House officials will visit more than 20 states in April as part of the tour, according to the White House.

