Former Haitian mayor accused of killing, torturing political opponents awaits judge’s ruling on detention in visa fraud case

A detention hearing for Jean Morose Viliena, 50, was held in federal court in Boston on Friday, where US Magistrate Judge Jennifer C. Boal heard arguments from prosecutors and Viliena’s public defender. Viliena was arrested March 22, a day after a federal jury ordered him to pay $15.5 million in civil damages to victims and their families in Haiti.

A former Haitian mayor, now a Malden resident, accused of orchestrating the killing and torturing of political opponents in his native country will remain in federal custody as a judge considers whether he should remain jailed without bail until after his trial on visa fraud charges.

Viliena pleaded not guilty in federal court in Boston on Monday to three counts of visa fraud, where he is accused of lying on a 2008 application for a permanent resident card by claiming he had not ordered or assisted in political killings and other acts of violence.

US Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office declined to comment Friday. Viliena’s attorney also declined comment.

In a filing on Thursday, prosecutors argued that Viliena poses a flight risk if released and should remain in custody to protect witnesses and their families.

“Indeed, pretrial detention is the only possible way to prevent further retaliation and violence,” prosecutors wrote. “If the defendant is released, he will likely either flee and/or witnesses will be killed.”

Prosecutors allege Viliena, who served as mayor of Les Irois from 2006 to 2010, was backed by a political machine called Korega, which used armed violence to target political opponents, local journalists, and activists.

Three victims — David Boniface, Juders Ysemé, and Nissandère Martyr — filed a civil lawsuit against him in 2017 under the Torture Victim Protection Act, which allows civil claims to be filed in the United States against foreign officials who committed torture or extrajudicial killing in another country where they weren’t held accountable.

Prosecutors say Viliena failed to disclose on visa documents that he and his associates shot and killed Boniface’s younger brother, Eclesiaste Boniface, in 2007 because David Boniface had been a witness at a judicial proceeding on behalf of a neighbor who had been assaulted by Viliena.

The indictment also alleges that Viliena and his men shot and beat Ysemé and Nissage Martyr during a 2008 attack on a radio station in Haiti. Ysemé was shot in the face, and Nissage Martyr was shot in the leg, according to testimony at the civil trial.

Nissage Martyr died in 2017, one day after the civil lawsuit was filed, and his son, Nissandère Martyr, became a plaintiff in the civil suit, according to prosecutors.

