Former R.I. attorney general Arlene Violet is considering a run for Congress

Violet, whom critics called “Attila the Nun,” broke the news on Friday while appearing on “ A Lively Experiment ” on Rhode Island PBS, telling host Jim Hummel, “I’ve been approached by people that are Democrats, Republicans, and independents. If I were to do it, I would do it as an independent.”

PROVIDENCE — Arlene Violet, the former nun who made history in 1985 when she became the first female attorney general in Rhode Island and the nation, is “giving serious consideration” to running for the First Congressional District seat that Democratic US Representative David N. Cicilline is vacating.

Violet talked about why she is interested in running, saying, “We have like a gleeful bigotry in this country where citizen is turned against citizen, and regrettably far too many members of Congress fan that despicable pitting of one person against the other because all they want to do is just get reelected.”

Violet, who lives in Barrington in the First Congressional District, grew up in a Republican family and ran as a Republican when she edged Democrat Dennis J. Roberts II in the 1984 attorney general’s race.

But in an interview, Violet told the Globe she is now an unaffiliated voter and would run as an independent because couldn’t bring herself to vote for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican. She called McCarthy a “purveyor of misinformation who lacks courage” for “not calling out” former President Donald J. Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

“Frankly, I think independents have more power,” Violet said. She cited the example of US Senator Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, saying that while he’s a Democrat he wields power because people aren’t sure how he’ll vote.

At age 79, Violet said she is in “good health” and she noted her mother lived to be 100 years old. “I have good genes,” she said.

Violet said campaign funds would not be an obstacle. When she ran for attorney general, she was receiving $50 a month from her religious order, the Sisters of Mercy, but she said she was able to raise about $150,000 in campaign funds.

Violet lost the 1986 attorney general’s race to Democrat James E. O’Neil, and went on to be a talk radio show host on WHJJ. And she now writes a column for The Valley Breeze.

In a March 2 column, Violet expressed disappointment in Cicilline’s decision to step down from Congress on June 1 to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. “I certainly wish the congressman every success in his new job,” she wrote. “I wish, however, that he had stayed put and fulfilled his commitment to the electorate who just gave him another term.”

Violet cited the cost of the special election, which will include a Sept. 5 primary and Nov. 7 general election. “If Joe or Jane Blow wants to leave a job, it doesn’t cost taxpayers a mint. Seven figures will be expended for a special election and for mail ballots to be sent to/from the military and others who qualify. The simple fact is that for Mr. Cicilline to make more money he is costing taxpayers more money. That hardly seems right.”

But in an interview, Violet said she agrees with Cicilline’s support for gun control measures such as a ban on “assault-style” weapons, and she supports the Equality Act, a bill that Cicilline has sponsored since 2016 to try to lock in legal safeguards for LGBTQ people.

Violet also criticized attempts to “ban books and bastardize education,” saying, “How did we become so hateful a country – to say people are ‘less than’ and attempting to whitewash history?”

She said she has not set a timetable for making her decision. But she said she must weigh personal commitments along with her interest in running for Congress.

Violet said the Sisters of Mercy preached the importance of being faithful to commitments both large and small. For example, she said she is now helping the autistic son of a former classmate who died recently, and she has other commitments to family members and friends.

But Violet said running for Congress would give her an opportunity to address the major issues facing the country. “I hate the direction the country is going in,” she said. “I’m really concerned about it.”

Cicilline’s surprise announcement has prompted a long list of people to consider running for the congressional seat. The candidates who have announced they are running include Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Senator Sandra C. Cano, Representative Nathan W. Biah, Providence City Council member John Goncalves, former state Senate candidate Nicholas A. Autiello II, former secretary of state candidate Stephanie E. Beauté, former US House candidate Allen Waters, and former RIPTA bus driver Mickeda Sebastiana Barnes.

