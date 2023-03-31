Kamaia, a 14-year-old lion at Franklin Park Zoo, has serious pneumonia, officials say

Kamaia, a 14-year-old lion at Franklin Park Zoo in Dorchester, is being treated for severe pneumonia and other serious health issues, officials said Friday.

The tan, golden-eyed lion has been taken out of the exhibit to be closely monitored by staff and veterinary teams, Zoo New England said in a statement.

Kamaia, who has been lethargic with a loss of appetite, has showed some improvement within the last 48 hours. However, his condition is still serious, the statement said.