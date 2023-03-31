Kamaia, a 14-year-old lion at Franklin Park Zoo, has serious pneumonia, officials say

Kamaia, a 14-year-old lion at Franklin Park Zoo in Dorchester, is being treated for severe pneumonia and other serious health issues, officials said Friday.
The tan, golden-eyed lion has been taken out of the exhibit to be closely monitored by staff and veterinary teams, Zoo New England said in a statement.
Kamaia, who has been lethargic with a loss of appetite, has showed some improvement within the last 48 hours. However, his condition is still serious, the statement said.
“While we are heartened by his recent improvement in activity, demeanor and appetite, his prognosis remains guarded until we see much more improvement,” Chris Bonar, Director of Animal Health at Zoo New England, said in the statement. “His dedicated care team has been working so hard to do everything they can to care for him and ensure that he is comfortable.”
Recent exams show Kamaia has other underlying chronic medical issues in addition to the pneumonia, but diagnostic tests have been inconclusive, the statement said.
Kamaia has lived at the zoo since 2015, the statement said, with his brother Dinari, also 14 years old. Dinari is doing well, the statement said, and continues going into the outdoor habitat.
