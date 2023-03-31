More than 70 dogs removed from Plainfield woman’s home

“The dogs have been in good physical health,” Talbert said. “They are clearly cared for. They are going to need some time and some patience behaviorally, mostly because they’ve lived mostly with other dogs. They haven’t left that home and have had very little interaction with other humans outside that owner.”

Since early March, the shelter, along with other humane societies and police departments, had worked with the woman to remove 76 dogs and a number of farm animals, according to Meg Talbert, executive director of Dakin Humane Society.

More than 70 dogs were removed from a woman’s Plainfield home Monday after she reached out to a shelter, overwhelmed with the number of animals in her care, according to Dakin Humane Society.

Dakin Humane Society received 43 dogs, and the rest went to other local shelters and volunteer's homes, according to the shelter. (Dorothy Barnard/Dakin Humane Society) Dorothy Barnard/Dakin Humane Society

At the start of the pandemic, the woman began breeding Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes and selling them as a licensed kennel, but was unable to sell them at a consistent pace, Talbert said.

“She became overwhelmed, not only with animals, but also with other material possessions,” Talbert said. “So she was living in a difficult situation.”

The woman is a “well-intentioned animal lover whose personal struggles clouded her judgment,” the shelter said in a statement.

On Monday, Dakin Humane Society received 43 of the dogs and foster caregivers signed up to take the new arrivals into their homes, Talbert said. Many volunteers came to assist with dog care, laundry, and cleaning.

The dogs, mostly Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes, were all in good health as of Friday morning, Executive Director Meg Talbert said. (Dorothy Barnard/Dakin Humane Society) Dorothy Barnard/Dakin Humane Society

It’s the most dogs the shelter has taken in from a single rescue effort in its 54-year history, officials said. The remaining dogs were taken by the Berkshire Humane Society and the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter, with assistance from the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office and local police and state officials.

The Dakin Humane Society’s adoption center manager, Moon Wymore, sent the owner photos showing that the dogs were comfortable and well-cared for to assure her they were doing well, the shelter said.

She might have some of her dogs returned to her after they are spayed and neutered and she has her house in order, Talbert said.

“She has identified the ones that were particularly special [to her] and she’s negotiating the number [of dogs she will keep] with state and local officials,” Talbert said. “So we will provide care for those dogs until that time is right for her to be comfortable and safe in her home again.”

Most of the animals will be put up for adoption and the shelter is scheduling “matchmaking appointments” with people who have expressed interest, she said.

Most of the dogs will soon be put up for adoption, Executive Director Meg Talbert said. (Dorothy Barnard/Dakin Humane Society) Dorothy Barnard/Dakin Humane Society

The shelter encourages people who are struggling with issues such as hoarding to seek help.

“There could be other people out there who are in the same situation and we want them to feel safe and comfortable reaching out,” Talbert said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.