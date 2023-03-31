R.I. Attorney General is filing a motion to intervene on Memorial Hospital development

The attorney general’s office is the guardian of charitable trusts in Rhode Island, including the one that dictates the land and building use for the former hospital campus. Neronha’s motion would block a possible foreclosure of the property.

The property at 111 Brewster St. is part of a charitable trust going back to 1910. The property was earmarked for use as a hospital, and what eventually became Memorial Hospital was built there. Care New England purchased the buildings in 2013, but the land, and what it can be used for, is still controlled by the trust.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Friday filed a motion to intervene in the development of the former Memorial Hospital property, and is also looking into whether conditions for development legally set in October 2020 have been broken.

“Because a foreclosure proceeding potentially involves conveyance of the property, the Attorney General has now moved to intervene in that proceeding,” said Neronha’s spokesman Brian Hodge. “This is an ongoing matter and the Attorney General will work to ensure that not only the law, but the public interest, are protected.”

The hospital closed in 2017. Lockwood Development Partners, a Florida-based company led by principal Charles Everhardt, purchased the buildings that made up the shuttered Pawtucket hospital from Care New England in January 2021 for $250,000. In order to purchase the property, Everhardt agreed to certain conditions spelled out in a cy pres doctrine. A cy pres doctrine is used to preserve charitable trusts from failing when the donor’s intention for a charitable gift can no longer be fulfilled.

In this case, the cy pres to which Everhardt agreed included restrictions against transferring, selling, or foreclosing on the property within three years. Everhardt was also required to update Neronha’s office about key milestones for redevelopment of the property. At the time, Everhardt said he planned to redevelop the property into housing for veterans, as well as other services such as an adult day program.

A rendering of the Memorial Hospital campus in Pawtucket, R.I Handout photo

That plan never got off the ground. Instead, the state contracted with Amos House in December 2021 to use part of the property as a temporary shelter for homeless families.

Though Lockwood was attempting to work with Rhode Island Housing and other entities to secure grants for redevelopment, the Globe has learned that updates were never provided to the attorney general’s office. And a Globe investigation found that in November 2022, after a sprinkler leak forced the evacuation of the 87 people staying at the shelter, Rhode Island businessman Michael Mota, the CEO of VirtualCons and the president of Florida-based Bayport International Holdings, claimed that he was representing the owners of the property in a “voluntary foreclosure.” Bayport is labeled “buyer beware” by the OTC Markets with additional labels about limited disclosure of financial information.

Mota is being chased for money in multiple states by creditors, investors, and vendors who did business with his various companies. He recently claimed on social media that Bayport plans to develop the property for a range of uses, including a temporary homeless shelter, co-working spaces, private offices, veterans’ housing, a restaurant, and luxury apartments. A banner currently attached to a chain-link fence at the former hospital reads “Memorial + PLAY - WORK - EAT - LIVE.”

On Thursday, the Globe found that the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training is looking into potential labor law violations at the construction site. On March 22, the City of Pawtucket ordered all work on the site to stop.

A stop work order is posted on the front entrance of Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

It’s unclear if Lockwood and its nonprofit Veteran Services USA, which was formed around the same time as the company purchased the former hospital, are still involved in the property. Neither Everhardt, who is in charge of both the company and nonprofit, nor any of his representatives returned the Globe’s requests for comment.

The housing department has not provided any information about whether the shelter will be reestablished at the former hospital. On March 22, the same day the city taped a stop work order to the former hospital’s front entrance, Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor told the Globe that “all options” were on the table for shelter.

Sources close to the attorney general’s office told the Globe on Friday that the motion file was the first step in investigating what is going on with the former hospital building. Read the motion and it’s supporting documents below.













Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.