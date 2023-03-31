Tina Pedersen is getting new wheels, and Rhode Island should be proud

She had all but disappeared from the halls of the State House this year, where she advocates for better accessibility laws, and from the almost nightly events where her presence alone is a reminder that we all can do so much more to make the lives of people with physical challenges a little easier.

In this space last week, I chronicled Pedersen’s story about her wheelchair-accessible van breaking down last November, which left her stuck in her home in Burrillville all winter.

For someone who has accomplished so much, Tina Pedersen might have underestimated all the goodwill she has built up over the years.

All she wanted to do was raise between $10,000 and $20,000 for a down payment on a new van so she could get back to solving the world’s problems.

Well, Rhode Island did a lot better than a down payment.

At some point next month, Pedersen will be handed the keys to a brand new, bright red Toyota Sienna, fully equipped for the wheelchair she’s had to use since suffering a spinal stroke during surgery in 2014. The cost, with everything that has to be installed to make it safe for Pedersen to drive, is nearly $93,000 – paid for with donations from good Samaritans across the state (and in some cases, in other states, too).

“I just want to bubble wrap the thing,” Pedersen joked when we spoke on Thursday. The van isn’t ready yet, but she’s already back in action. She’s in Providence this weekend appearing at the Rhode Island Home Show at the convention center.

Pedersen said she has so many people to thank for having her back, including the Rhode Island Foundation, whose CEO Neil Steinberg read about her story in the Globe and immediately called her to offer a $60,000 donation to Pedersen’s nonprofit, RAMP (Real Access Motivates Progress).

“She’s such an outstanding, diligent, and passionate advocate for the disabled,” Steinberg said.

Pedersen also praised the state’s Office of Rehabilitation Services for helping her make sure she gets all the assessments she needs to be cleared to drive again. And she said Molina Healthcare, which doesn’t even have a presence in Rhode Island yet, made a donation to her cause.

Then there were the hundreds of Rhode Islanders who paid $30 a ticket for a fundraiser comedy show that friends and family held for her last Friday at the Park Theatre in Cranston. The event sold out, yet people kept donating even if they weren’t able to nab a ticket.

The best part of the show, Pedersen said, was that there were seven other people in wheelchairs in attendance and at least six with other disabilities. Everyone blended right in, thanks in large part to the Park Theater being a model of accessibility.

There was one other donation Pedersen can’t stop thinking about.

A few years ago, she was on another one of her long road trips to do more advocacy work when she pulled into a rest stop in Maryland. She chatted up a woman who told her that she was a little embarrassed that she needed a cane to get around. Pedersen cheered her up, handed her a business card, and offered to support her as best she could.

The two women hadn’t talked since that rest stop meeting, and yet the woman with a cane made a donation to Pedersen’s cause last week.

“It was just so touching,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen already has big plans for when she’s finally back behind the wheel, and all of them involve once again being a pillar of the community.

She turns 51 in May, and she’s planning to go on a mission trip to build houses in Puerto Rico. Yes, her birthday gift will be helping put someone in a new home. Sounds about right.

Pedersen does have just one more request, though.

“I’d love to have RAMP on my license plate,” she said. “I don’t know who to speak to about that.”

Anyone know a guy?

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.