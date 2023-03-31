Tired of high electricity rates, N.H. communities take control of purchasing their own power

Walpole residents believe community power will enable them to finally realize some of the goals of restructuring: lowering the cost of electricity and decreasing dependence on the fossil fuels that drive climate change, at a time when energy costs in the state have reached record highs.

The shift is expected to bring more choice to consumers — and greater competition. It comes nearly 30 years after utilities were restructured, breaking up their monopolies on power generation with the hope of ushering in lower prices and less environmental harm.

WALPOLE, N.H. — In a change energy experts expect to transform New Hampshire’s energy market, a wave of small towns are getting ready to pioneer community power in the state by taking control of the electricity they purchase, instead of depending on a utility to do it for them.

They are one of 30 communities in the state to join the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire, a nonprofit that will purchase power for towns. In March, after years of planning, the coalition announced it can finally start buying power for towns around the state in May, with initial rates that are less than the regulated utilities.

Shops line Main Street in Walpole, N.H. Walpole is part of the first wave of 12 towns to test community power. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The arrangement is meant to allow even small towns like Walpole, with around 3,600 residents, to benefit from economies of scale — like getting a deal for buying in bulk. And the town gets a vote on the coalition’s board, so it has a say in what happens. Not so with Liberty Utilities, the company that currently provides the town’s electricity.

Walpole is part of the first wave of 12 towns to test community power, along with Exeter and Rye in the Seacoast, Lebanon, Hanover, Plainfield, and Enfield in the Upper Valley, and Peterborough in the Monadnock region.

Other towns are pursuing community power through for-profit power brokers such as Standard Power, including Swanzey, Keene, Wilton, and Marlborough. Standard Power also expects to launch before summer, with less expensive rates than utilities.

Some cheaper rates come with different terms — Standard Power’s rates are locked in through December of 2025, according to Consumer Advocate Don Kreis. But over the 30-month term, utility rates could become cheaper, convincing ratepayers to switch back.

In Walpole, the push for community power has been led by a small, dedicated group of retired senior citizens in their 70s and 80s with time and energy to focus on improving their town. The group decided to tackle the high cost of energy after they succeeded in bringing broadband to parts of Walpole that had been unserved.

Last year, they got the green light from the town to proceed, after a nearly unanimous vote to join the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire.

Paul Looney, a retired IT manager who lives in Walpole, N.H., has been working on the local community power effort. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Paul Looney is one Walpole resident pushing for community power. Now 71, he’s lived in Walpole for almost half his life. After he retired last year, he started working on projects to improve the town, like bringing broadband to residents without access. Working to bring down electricity rates became urgent after energy prices doubled last summer. Looney’s monthly bill went from $200 to $300. That increase went over poorly in town, he said.

In southwestern New Hampshire, the rolling hills of Walpole drop to the Connecticut River, straddling the border with Vermont. The once agricultural community has seen its dairy farms diminish. A chicken breeding company, called Hubbard, is still among the largest employers. The town is home to filmmaker Ken Burns and a famous chocolate shop called Burdick’s. Large, historic houses line some of the town’s streets.

“We do have some big houses. That doesn’t mean we’re all wealthy,” said Peggy Pschirrer, a member of the town’s select board. She’s 86 and battling cancer at the same time she has led the charge for community power in Walpole.

Pschirrer, who moved to town in 1995, said she represents residents over 60 — a quarter of the town’s population.

Peggy Pschirrer, a Select Board member and a Walpole Community Power member, believes community power can help by offering residents more affordable energy. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“I know of a great many people who need help and are on various programs that we offer and frankly they really can’t handle some of these large increases” in electricity prices, Pschirrer said. “Our welfare office is busier than usual.” She believes community power can help by offering residents more affordable energy.

The state’s regulated utilities are required to go to market for energy twice a year, purchasing enough power to cover their entire service area. But the coalition can do things differently — rather than buying all of its energy in two big chunks, it can actively manage its portfolio, shopping for energy when it is cheap and layering contracts to cover demand.

It’s a model for purchasing power that has been used by the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, whose rates have been consistently lower than the state’s regulated utilities over the past year.

“It’s only been since the pandemic, about 2020, that we’ve seen a wider gulf open between our Co-op Power rate and the power rates charged by other utilities,” said Seth Wheeler, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative in an email. This suggests that layering contracts can reduce dramatic changes to a customer’s bill even as energy costs have swung wildly due to the pandemic and war in Ukraine, according to Wheeler. In February, the Co-op’s power rate dropped from 17 cents per kilowatt hour to 13.8 cents.

Last year, the group of Walpole, N.H., residents pushing for community power got the green light from the town to proceed. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Renewable energy

In a 2021 survey of Walpole residents, around 45 percent said they wanted community power to bring competitive rates, while 35 percent said they wanted more local renewable energy.

Each town gets to choose how much renewable energy goes into their energy mix, ranging from the minimum state requirement of 23 percent up to 100 percent renewable.

That doesn’t mean that Walpole will build local solar panels or wind turbines to generate that power when the program starts. Rather, the coalition will purchase what are called renewable energy credits, or RECs to fulfill that requirement. These credits are meant to incentivize the construction of renewable energy, but they’ve been criticized because they don’t always accomplish that goal. They’ve allowed companies to say they are switching to renewable energy without actually purchasing physical wind or solar power.

Those working with the coalition have said they may will also look to develop local renewable projects.

“Initially it’s likely to be RECs but very quickly after launch and as we build up financial reserves everyone’s excited about developing in-state generators that can actually lower cost,” said Henry Herndon, an energy consultant who works with the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire.

Risks — and rewards

Neither Pschirrer or Looney are worried about risks of transforming the way their town gets power. If things go south with the community power program, they say, they can just go back to buying power from their utility, Liberty.

Liberty did not respond to a request for comment.

Success isn’t guaranteed for community power. In other states, community power programs have run aground, facing bankruptcies after losing customers to other energy suppliers that could charge less. If utilities’ rates drop in the summer, customers could leave the community power program en masse. In Illinois, many municipalities closed their community power programs when they stopped offering less expensive electricity than the utilities. In those cases, customers began buying energy from their utility again.

Herndon said the coalition has learned from failures in other states and is managing risk to avoid a similar situation in New Hampshire.

Beyond price, there are other draws for towns like Walpole to want community power. They will have more of a say — Looney gets to vote on decisions the coalition makes. And community power is promising to implement more innovative approaches to energy: using backup batteries, smart meters, and charging people less for power when it’s cheaper through what are called time of use rates.

Pschirrer recalled living in North Branford, Conn., with an electricity meter outside her house that told her when electricity was expensive and when it was cheap. With three young children at the time, Pschirrer monitored the meter closely, eager to save money where she could to stretch her resident husband’s paycheck.

“When I hit that cheap period, I did all of the laundry, you know, all the drying of clothes, and my electric stove baked like crazy and because I wanted to take advantage of that,” she said. “And I thought: I’d like to be able to do that again.”

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.