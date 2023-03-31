fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two buildings, two vehicles catch fire in Lynn

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated March 31, 2023, 1 hour ago

A fire that began in a driveway spread to two homes in Lynn Friday, officials said.

At 1:23 p.m., crews responded to reports of a car fire in a driveway between two Chestnut Street homes, District Chief Joseph Zukas said in a phone interview. When firefighters arrived, the fire had extended to a pair of two-and-a-half-story homes.

Fire engines from Saugus and Swampscott were called to the scene as the fire extended into the attics of both buildings, officials posted on Twitter.

No injuries were reported. Crews were still on scene as of 4 p.m., Zukas said. The department is investigating the cause of the fire.

