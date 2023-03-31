Two buildings, two vehicles catch fire in Lynn

A fire that began in a driveway spread to two homes in Lynn Friday, officials said.
At 1:23 p.m., crews responded to reports of a car fire in a driveway between two Chestnut Street homes, District Chief Joseph Zukas said in a phone interview. When firefighters arrived, the fire had extended to a pair of two-and-a-half-story homes.
Fire engines from Saugus and Swampscott were called to the scene as the fire extended into the attics of both buildings, officials posted on Twitter.
Update City box 341 - 109 & 111 Chestnut St. Fire extended into the cockloft of both buildings. Orders of C-4 District Chief Lynch - Defensive operations.— City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) March 31, 2023
First arrival photo. pic.twitter.com/gn4nc1UUsA
No injuries were reported. Crews were still on scene as of 4 p.m., Zukas said. The department is investigating the cause of the fire.
Advertisement
Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.