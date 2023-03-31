Two buildings, two vehicles catch fire in Lynn

A fire that began in a driveway spread to two homes in Lynn Friday, officials said.

At 1:23 p.m., crews responded to reports of a car fire in a driveway between two Chestnut Street homes, District Chief Joseph Zukas said in a phone interview. When firefighters arrived, the fire had extended to a pair of two-and-a-half-story homes.

Fire engines from Saugus and Swampscott were called to the scene as the fire extended into the attics of both buildings, officials posted on Twitter.