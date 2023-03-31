Rain and wind are coming to the Boston area this weekend

It’s been very dry for the past 24 hours, and you may have noticed more chapped lips — and even the need to drink more water. This is because the air over us was from a dry region to the north. Now our Canadian air will be scoured out as a warm front pushes it away Friday afternoon and overnight. Temperatures will actually fall only slightly this evening before rising the rest of the night.

With sunshine and high clouds, and nearly calm air, the final day of March in Boston is going out like a lamb. This will change overnight into the first day of April.

High clouds are moving in from the west Friday morning ahead of a warm front. COD Weather

As the milder air works north, clouds will thicken, and some showers will start to show on the radar later this afternoon. I expect some precipitation to arrive Friday night. Where it is still cold enough in the Worcester Hills, there could be snow mixed in at the beginning.

Rain and some snow to the north arrive Friday evening and exit the region Saturday afternoon. A new area of showers arrives Saturday evening. COD Weather

Temperatures will fall a bit when the precipitation starts this evening, but then go up toward morning.

On Saturday, I expect the rain to end in the early afternoon as we get into what we call “the dry slot.” There may even be some splashes of sunshine in the late morning and mid afternoon, with temperatures going well into the 50s and lower 60s. The air will have a touch of humidity.

Drier air Saturday afternoon should bring some breaks in the clouds. COD Weather

It should be “game on” for the Red Sox, as long as the dry slot arrives on time. Even if the game is delayed, I’m pretty confident there will be enough time to get in nine innings.

It will feel slightly humid Saturday afternoon ahead of a cold front. COD Weather

A cold front will cross the Boston area Saturday evening, which could yield another round of showers — and maybe even a thunderstorm. This should happen between roughly 7 p.m. and midnight. After that clears, the weather looks nice for Sunday. Expect sunshine, temperatures in the 40s, and a gusty wind.

Sunday’s temperatures will be much colder with highs in the 30s and 40s, COD Weather

Next week we start to see a moderation in temperature. We will be in the 50s on Monday, the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and there’s a chance that some areas may reach the 70-degree mark for the first time this season Thursday. That is still a ways away, but it is something I’ll be watching.