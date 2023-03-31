Wisconsin firebombing suspect arrested at Boston’s Logan International Airport

Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury, 29, of Madison, Wis., made an initial appearance Tuesday in US District Court in Boston. A detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

A man who allegedly firebombed an office of an anti-abortion group in Wisconsin on Mother’s Day last year was arrested this week at Boston’s Logan International Airport after investigators used DNA collected from a half-eaten burrito to identify him.

In Wisconsin, he faces several charges, including attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive, the Western District of Wisconson’s US Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Roychowdhury is due to appear in federal court in Wisconsin at a later date, the statement said.

His arrest came almost a year after Roychowdhury allegedly tossed a pair of Molotov cocktails into the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison on May 8

One of the firebombs failed to ignite; the other set a bookcase on fire. The message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either,” was spraypainted on the side of the building.

The attack came about a week after a draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion, leaked.

On another wall, a large “A” with a circle around it and the number “1312,” the statement said.

Inside the building, police found two mason jars. One was broken with the lid burned black, the statement said, and was sitting under a broken window near a disposable lighter. The second jar was half full of a clear liquid that smelled like an accelerant, the statement said, with its lid screwed on and a singed blue cloth was tucked into the top of the jar.

Authorities collected DNA from the scene, the statement said.

In March, Roychowdhury was identified as a possible suspect, the statement said. Police collected his DNA from Roychowdhury’s food, which included a burrito, after he disposed it in a public trash can.

The DNA sample from Roychowdhury’s food matched the sample from the attack scene, the statement said, and a forensic biologist determined they likely belong to the same person.

Roychowdhury traveled from Madison to Portland, Maine in March, the statement said. He purchased a one-way ticket from Boston to Guatemala City, departing Tuesday morning, but was arrested by authorities at the airport.

