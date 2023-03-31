Work has begun to remove bridge from East Providence to nowhere

Work to remove old pile clusters around the India Point Railroad Bridge began Thursday, said Bryan Purtell, spokesman for the Corps. Actual bridge demolition work will start once the piles are removed. Work is scheduled to be complete by May 15 under a contract awarded to the J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. for just over $1 million, Purtell said.

EAST PROVIDENCE — The rusty old train bridge to nowhere on the Seekonk River is being removed, the Army Corps of Engineers said.

The bridge juts out from the East Providence Yacht Club and ends roughly in the middle of the river. City officials, including Council President Bob Rodericks, have long advocated for its removal, saying it’s holding back economic activity in the area, and posing a navigation hazard.

The bridge hasn’t been used for trains in half a century, and the federal government has had plans in the works to remove it since the 1980s. It was once a swing bridge, with one part that swung open to allow boats to pass, or closed to allow trains to pass. The swing part of the bridge was removed in the early 2000s.

To help move the project forward, The East Providence Economic Development Commission provided the East Providence Yacht Club with an interest-free loan that could be worth up to $50,000 to pay for temporarily removing pilings to allow for access during the demolition process.

City officials previously said the deal didn’t come with any public access guarantees or easements, but that it will open up the area in general and allow, for example, a new kayak launch.

