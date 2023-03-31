California to require half of all heavy trucks sold by 2035 to be electric

The pioneering truck rule will go beyond federal requirements, which is why the state needed permission from the administration to enact it. It comes on the heels of an ambitious regulation passed last year by California that requires all new passenger vehicles sold in the state to be electric by the same target year, 2035.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration Friday granted California the legal authority to require that half of all garbage trucks, tractor-trailers, cement mixers, and other heavy vehicles sold in the state must be all-electric by 2035, an aggressive plan designed to clean up the worst polluters on the road.

Advertisement

Together, the two moves would propel California to the forefront of the race to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from transportation, the sector of the US economy that generates the most greenhouse gases.

As the world’s fifth-largest economy, the state of California has tremendous market muscle; its new rules can force changes throughout the automotive industry and spur other states to follow suit. In fact, six other states have already adopted truck rules modeled after California’s new requirement but had been waiting for federal action in order to enforce them.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

But some say the mandate that half of all heavy trucks sold be electric by 2035 is so ambitious as to be nearly impossible, given that fewer than 2 percent of heavy trucks sold in the United States last year were all-electric.

The legal waiver from the Environmental Protection Agency allows California to step out ahead of new federal standards on climate warming truck pollution, which the Biden administration hopes to unveil later this year. In December, the EPA announced a new federal rule to cut nitrogen oxide from heavy vehicles, the first time in 20 years that it had tightened tailpipe emissions from trucks.

“This is a moment to mark because it’s a preview of the order of magnitude of the change in the industry,” California Governor Gavin Newsom, said in an interview. “There’s a power in these waivers, and that power is emulation. We adopt through these waivers the principles and policies that lead to innovation and investment.”

Advertisement

California has a history of being at the vanguard when it comes to environmental policy, setting the pace that is often followed by the federal government. The state’s bold new standards for passenger vehicles are helping to shape a federal proposal for national car pollution rules, which could be unveiled as soon as mid-April.

The electric truck mandate was approved by the California Air Resources Board in 2020 but needed a waiver from the EPA because it is stricter than federal standards.

When it takes effect next year, the rule will pertain to sales of trucks ranging in size from delivery vans to big rigs. By 2035, 55 percent of delivery vans and small trucks, 75 percent of buses and larger trucks, and 40 percent of tractor-trailers and other big rigs sold in the state would have to be all-electric.

Prices for electric trucks start at about $100,000 and can reach the high six figures. Buyers, including delivery and construction companies, could get some help from last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, which for the next decade offers up to $40,000 in tax credits to purchasers of all-electric trucks.

Some manufacturers have already positioned themselves to comply. Volvo, which makes tractor-trailer trucks, has set a target that 50 percent of its truck sales would be all-electric by 2030.

Advertisement

But a fierce legal fight to undercut the rules is already advancing in the courts. Republican attorneys general from 17 states are challenging California’s ability to enact state pollution standards that are tougher than federal standards. That case, Ohio vs. EPA, is set to be heard in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit later this year. Regardless of the decision in that case, it is expected to be appealed to the Supreme Court.