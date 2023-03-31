California to require half of all heavy trucks sold by 2035 to be electric

Together, the two moves would propel California to the forefront of the race to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from transportation, the sector of the U.S. economy that generates the most greenhouse gases.

The pioneering truck rule will go beyond federal requirements, which is why the state needed permission from the administration to enact it. It comes on the heels of an ambitious regulation passed last year by California that requires all new passenger vehicles sold in the state to be electric by the same target year, 2035.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration Friday granted California the legal authority to require that half of all garbage trucks, tractor-trailers, cement mixers and other heavy vehicles sold in the state must be all-electric by 2035.

California has tremendous market muscle; its new rules can force changes throughout the automotive industry and spur other states to follow suit. But some say the mandate that half of all heavy trucks sold be electric by 2035 is so ambitious as to be nearly impossible.

The legal waiver from the Environmental Protection Agency allows California to step out ahead of new federal standards on truck pollution, which the Biden administration hopes to unveil later this year.

“This is a moment to mark because it’s a preview of the order of magnitude of the change in the industry,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.

Prices for electric trucks start at about $100,000 and can reach the high six figures. Buyers could get some help from last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, which for the next decade offers up to $40,000 in tax credits to purchasers of all-electric trucks.

The electric truck mandate was approved by the California Air Resources Board in 2020 but needed a waiver from the EPA because it is stricter than federal standards. A fierce legal fight to undercut the rules is already advancing in the courts.

Republican attorneys general from 17 states are challenging California’s ability to enact state pollution standards that are tougher than federal standards. That case, Ohio vs. EPA, is set to be heard in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in May. Regardless of the decision, it is expected to be appealed to the Supreme Court.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.