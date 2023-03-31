Minneapolis leaders approve agreement to revamp policing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council on Friday approved an agreement with the state to revamp policing, nearly three years after a city officer killed George Floyd.

City officials agreed to negotiate an agreement after the Department of Human Rights issued a blistering report last year that said the police department had engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least a decade. The City Council approved the court-enforceable settlement Friday.

The state agency launched its investigation shortly after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes, disregarding the Black man's fading pleas that he couldn't breathe. Floyd's death sparked mass protests that spread around the world. It forced a national reckoning on racial injustice and compelled the Minneapolis Police Department to begin an overhaul.