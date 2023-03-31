Tennessee senators won’t hear gun bills in wake of Nashville shooting

But none of that has yet prompted forceful action from Tennessee lawmakers on guns or mental health this week — instead, Republicans in the state senate appear poised to block gun-related bills for the rest of the year. That would bar passage of new gun measures inspired by the shooting, and efforts previously underway may be held up in their Senate committee.

The deadly shooting in Nashville on Monday hit close to home for the state’s elected officials — it unfolded at a Christian school not far from the capitol, and the governor’s wife was a longtime friend of two of the victims, including one teacher she was to dine with that night.

Advertisement

Two Democratic legislators said they had been told gun-related bills were off the table in the Senate until 2024, and Senate Judiciary Chair Todd Gardenhire, a Republican, confirmed that in an interview with local outlet Tennessee Lookout, saying his committee would not hear anything related to gun bills this year.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“There have been some voices suggesting that we shouldn’t even consider legislation relating to firearms given this week’s tragedy,” Democratic State Senator Jeff Yarbro, whose measure to strengthen gun storage requirements now faces uncertainty, told The Washington Post. “I fundamentally reject that notion and don’t understand how we can responsibly call ourselves representatives of citizens and not take this on.”

Yet as public pressure built throughout the week, legislators and the governor’s office said initial talks were underway to see if Republicans could find a path forward. Hundreds of protesters calling for gun control flooded the state capitol on Thursday, filling hallways and chanting, “Do your job!” at passing lawmakers. In the Senate chamber gallery, some were removed after shouting, “Children are dead,” and House proceedings were disrupted by two Democratic lawmakers supporting the protesters, the Associated Press reported.

Advertisement

Few of any political persuasion in Tennessee said they expected meaningful legislative action to emerge in the wake of the tragedy in the deeply conservative state — either in proposals from Democrats advocating greater gun restrictions or from Republicans who continue to blame the country’s mental health crisis for the unrelenting pace of killings.

Requests for comment to multiple Republican legislators by The Washington Post this week were not returned. A person who answered the phone at Gardenhire’s office Thursday morning told a reporter requesting an interview with Gardenhire “that’s not going to be possible.”

Gardenhire told the Lookout, however, that he feared the committee would be “turned into a circus by people with other agendas. The agenda on the table now is respecting the privacy of the victims’ families that were gunned down and let that healing process start.”

House lawmakers still planned to take up outstanding gun bills, said Republican Representative Clay Doggett, the chair of the criminal justice subcommittee. Before the shooting, Republican lawmakers were considering bills that would have lowered the age of permitless carry from 21 to 18 — and in at least one version, expanded that to all weapons, not just handguns — and another measure to arm teachers.

Doggett said the permitless carry bill, which already passed the Senate Judiciary Committee, could still move through both houses this session. But other bills, such as the safe-storage measure, would have no path forward without Senate consideration.

Republican Governor Bill Lee — who made a law that allows gun owners to carry a loaded handgun without a permit the centerpiece of his agenda in 2021 — has not yet announced any specific proposals to address the tragedy, despite its personal overtones. He said in a video address Tuesday that “there’s more work to do.” But he was not clear on what that would entail.

Advertisement

“We must work to find ways to protect against evil,” the governor said. “There will be a time to talk about the legislation and budget proposals we’ve brought forward this year.”

The stalemate in Tennessee mirrors the national divide between Republicans and Democrats on how to deal with the epidemic of mass killings, with President Biden calling again this week for an assault weapons ban and Republicans reiterating opposition to any restrictions on access to guns.

Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, a key negotiator of a bipartisan gun-control package that passed last year following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, rejected Biden’s plea and other calls for expanded background checks.

“I would say we’ve gone about as far as we can go” on gun control, Cornyn said.

Tennessee is one of the deadliest states for gun violence, has some of the most lax gun measures in the country, and a citizenry less likely to support gun control than many other states, polling shows. Unified Republican control of the legislature and governor’s office has effectively blocked any measures put forth by Democrats.

“It’s a very difficult climate for gun control in Tennessee,” said Linda McFadyen-Ketchum, a volunteer with the Tennessee chapter of Moms Demand Action, a national group advocating restrictions on access to guns. “The Republicans have a supermajority here and they have been hell bent on relaxing our gun laws for years. I don’t think they’re going to have a turn around just because six people died up the road. I think they will slow down a little bit.”