For Trump, as so often occurs, it’s not the crime, it’s the coverup

But the case also calls to mind another familiar phrase: It’s not the crime, it’s the coverup.

For all the historic implications of the indictment — the first of a former US president — many of the statements made in response to the news felt a bit worn. No one, not even a president, is above the law, Democrats railed. Republicans thundered back, calling the indictment politically motivated.

It looks as if former president Donald Trump will indeed be arraigned in a New York courtroom next week, charged in connection with a long-simmering hush-money case involving an adult film star.

While the indictment brought against Trump might be unprecedented, the fact that he’s facing charges based not on something he did, but rather because he tried to shield his actions from public knowledge. It might be shocking, but it’s certainly not unprecedented.

In this particular case, the underlying action — allegedly paying someone to keep an affair under wraps — isn’t a crime. Hush-money payments are entirely legal in New York. And even in the context of campaign finance law, such a payment would be legal had Trump paid the money directly and reported it as such.

But let’s back up for a moment and recall the circumstances surrounding the $130,000 payment allegedly made to Stormy Daniels in late October 2016.

In the fall of 2016, Trump was battling with Hillary Clinton in the general election. He was perpetually reeling from self-inflicted political wounds, most notably the release of the Access Hollywood tape.

So in the home stretch of the campaign, Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime lawyer and “fixer,” tried to keep another damning story from coming out.

Here, according to news reports and testimony, is what happened: Trump allegedly authorized Cohen to make a deal to buy Daniels’s silence. Cohen borrowed against his house, securing a home equity line of credit to get the $130,000 he needed for the payment. He then set up a shell business and used it to pay Daniels.

Meanwhile, Trump allegedly reimbursed Cohen the full amount from his company, The Trump Organization, and called it a legal fee. But it wasn’t a legal fee. It was, Cohen claimed when he pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws, a payment “for the principal purpose of influencing the election.” And this is why we have a criminal investigation.

Again, had Trump directly paid money to Daniels, there would be no problem.

Of course, that would have been an admission of a payment related to an alleged affair, even if it came out after the election. Hence, the need to cover up a payment.

It’s a story as old as politics itself. The Watergate scandal that ended Richard Nixon’s political career stemmed from an attempt to cover up his involvement in a break-in at Democratic headquarters. The Iran-Contra scandal led to Oliver North’s conviction because he obstructed a Congressional investigation into the matter. Bill Clinton’s impeachment was centered on whether he lied under oath, not on the subject of his testimony — an affair itself.

The list goes on: Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor, twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during an investigation into his dealings with Russia. (Trump pardoned Flynn before leaving office.) Scooter Libby, chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney, was found guilty of obstruction of justice during the investigation into the identity leak of CIA operative Valerie Plame. (Libby, too, was pardoned by Trump.)

Examples stretch far beyond the political sphere. Businesswoman Martha Stewart was investigated for insider trading, but ultimately convicted for giving false statements to investigators. Baseball home run leader Barry Bonds was found guilty not for using performance enhancing substances, but for obstruction of justice (the conviction was overturned on appeal). Locally, the Catholic Church abuse scandal originated not from the widespread abuse of children by priests, but rather from the church’s efforts to cover it up.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty as to where the case goes from here. Trump is expected to be arraigned Tuesday. We still don’t even know what charges he faces. He could be convicted or acquitted. He might even be elected president again.

Then again, we wouldn’t be here if he hadn’t made the same mistake as many others before him: Allegedly trying to cover up the whole episode.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.