A woman who got hush money before Stormy Daniels may play a role in Trump’s trial

In August 2016, McDougal reached a $150,000 agreement with American Media Inc., publisher of The National Enquirer, which was run by Trump’s friend David Pecker. Under the agreement, American Media bought the rights to her story in order to suppress it, the company later admitted in a deal with federal prosecutors. That practice was known in the tabloid world as “catch and kill.”

That designation went to Karen McDougal, Playboy’s Playmate of the Year in 1998, who said that she met Trump at the Playboy Mansion in June 2006 and began an affair with him that she ended in April 2007. Trump has denied the involvement.

Stormy Daniels was not the first woman paid hush money during the 2016 election in connection with a relationship she said she had with Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Michael Cohen, Trump’s fixer, pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal campaign finance violations in connection with the payments to Daniels, a porn star, and McDougal. Cohen made the $130,000 payment to Daniels and helped to arrange the deal with McDougal. He and federal prosecutors have said he did so at the direction of Trump.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

It is unclear whether the deal with McDougal will figure into the specific charges — which are still unknown — in the Manhattan district attorney’s indictment of Trump. But the episode could still be used in a possible trial by prosecutors, who questioned witnesses about the agreement with McDougal in the grand jury hearings leading to Trump’s indictment, according to people familiar with those proceedings.

Cohen and Pecker, both of whom were involved with the McDougal agreement, testified several times before the grand jury.

If Trump goes to trial, Alvin Bragg, the district attorney, could use the deal to demonstrate a larger pattern of how he persuaded allies to make payoffs to protect him.

Advertisement

That could enable prosecutors to bolster their theory that the payments to both women were intended to benefit his campaign, not protect his family, and thus violated federal or state campaign law. American Media admitted, in a 2018 agreement to avoid federal prosecution, that it had made the McDougal payment to influence the election.

That payment also could prove Trump’s awareness of what had been done on his behalf by allowing prosecutors to introduce a September 2016 mobile-phone recording that Cohen made of a conversation with Trump. In the call, they discussed Trump’s repaying American Media for the rights to McDougal’s story and other dirt on the candidate that Pecker had suppressed.

“So what do we got to pay for this? One-fifty?” Trump asked, according to a copy of the recording.

The repayment plan never came to fruition.

According to McDougal’s account, she and Trump spent time in his bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at his golf course in New Jersey, in his Trump Tower apartment, and at the Lake Tahoe golf tournament where he also met Daniels. McDougal has said she ended the affair because she felt guilty about it.

In 2016, with Trump seeking the presidency and her modeling career flagging, McDougal hired a Beverly Hills lawyer, Keith Davidson, to help monetize the story of their affair. The lawyer approached The National Enquirer, whose executives briefed Cohen about McDougal’s efforts. In late June, Trump personally called Pecker, appealing for help in keeping McDougal quiet, according to an account Pecker previously gave federal prosecutors.

Advertisement

The tabloid did not bite until McDougal moved to go public with an interview about Trump on ABC News. In the August 2016 deal, American Media agreed to pay McDougal $150,000 for the rights to her story about Trump. To camouflage the real purpose of the deal, the company also guaranteed she would appear on two magazine covers and received the right to publish fitness columns under her name, according to a copy of her contract and people familiar with the events.

Initially, Cohen and Pecker moved ahead with a plan for American Media to transfer the rights to McDougal’s story to Trump for $125,000 through shell companies. Pecker killed that deal based on legal advice, people familiar with the matter have said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.