The $9,500 question: what to make of the ‘grandparents’ scam

I took great interest in the article concerning the 93-year-old Pembroke grandmother who was scammed out of $9,500 ( “Bank of America, Lyft drawn into a ‘grandparents’ scam,” The Fine Print, Business, March 27). When I was a banker during the 1980s at the former Bank of Boston, I was responsible for designing a training program for tellers and customer service representatives in knowing how to recognize and report large currency transactions, defined as transactions greater than $10,000. This report came out of the Bank Secrecy Act. It had been discovered that the Angiulo organized crime family had laundered more than $7 million through the bank. The bank denied any wrongdoing but paid a fine for violating federal currency regulations.

Because the customer from Pembroke had been asked to come up with $9,500, this could be interpreted as a just slightly smaller transaction to avoid reporting by the bank; otherwise, the bank staffer in this case might have generated a currency transaction report. Obviously, I wouldn’t have expected this customer to have known any of this, but banks should include “near $10,000 transactions” as a possible cause for suspicious activity and improve training for front-line staff. Of course, the $9,500 can also be a clue as to how sophisticated the scammers are in this knowledge.

Maxine Dolle

Brookline





Keep those ‘grandchildren’ talking and they’ll give themselves away

Sean P. Murphy’s recent column about the grandmother bilked out of nearly $10,000 by a caller pretending to be her granddaughter reminded me of an experience of my own. I received a phone call from a young man purporting to be my nephew. He was in trouble with the police and needed my money. Continuing, he said, “I don’t know if you know what happened to me last night, but me and my friends went out drinking…” At this point the grammar police in my brain sprang into action. My nephews know the difference between a subject (”I”) and an object (”me”). I hung up.

Moral: Get these so-called family members to talk as long as you can and they’ll give themselves away.

A. David Wunsch

Belmont