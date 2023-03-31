There seems to be no healing the ills of our insurance system

freshidea - stock.adobe.com

Elissa Ely’s “Medicare’s satanic process” is a gem (Opinion, March 25). She captures both the insanity of the Medicare system and her own dedication to her patients. I do believe most insurances, especially Medicare, are intentionally designed to discourage people from using their benefits.

I was a faithful therapist for 60 years. When I ended my practice, I used old age as an excuse. The truth was that I no longer had the patience to deal with the craziness of billing and the waste of precious time to wade through the maze of insurance obstacles. Most of my colleagues had stopped accepting insurance payments altogether and treated only clients who could pay out of pocket. I continued to accept insurance because I believed that everyone had the right to access the benefits they had paid for.