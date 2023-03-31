As my students watch animals online, I witness a kind of extinction

What I saw that night was different. This coyote walked with determination, one foot and then the next, before stopping — completely exposed — in the middle of our field. Through binoculars, I could see that gusts of wind rippled her slate gray coat. After a few moments, she squatted and relieved herself for longer, much longer, than you’d think a wild animal would ever need to. Then — amazingly — she just stood there, ears high, staring south, for four full minutes.

I saw the big coyote before I found the dead doe. At first glance, I thought it might be a dog, but she moved like an animal that had never been owned. She didn’t trot along the stone wall like other coyotes I’ve watched, looking to kick up a snowshoe hare or maybe a squirrel. And she wasn’t hunting mice.

I don’t know what I was expecting to happen next, but after having my students show me far too many YouTube videos of animals doing ridiculous things, I’m a little embarrassed to admit that — for a moment — I found myself hoping for something more. After all, just that week I’d watched “Orangutan Fends off Pesky Otters,” “Fearless Honey Badger Takes on Six Lions,” as well as “Lion Walks out of Public Toilet!,” and “Silverback Gorilla Sees Reflection in Mirror and Thinks It’s an Intruder.” After all that I was ready for something dramatic, shocking, potentially viral. Never mind that seeing a predator in the middle of our pasture doing something that I’d never seen before should be reward enough.

My students have been captured — no, swallowed — by their devices. There’s no telling how much time they have lost to their feeds, their Snaps, TikToks, texts, and group chats. They surface from behind their screens as if emerging from the depths of the ocean, disoriented and surprised by the intensity of the sun above the waves, not quite recognizing the analog world they left behind and its ancient connections: the coyote, the deer, the raven, swamps, and cedar thickets. The smell of rain.

I found the little doe the next morning.

From my window, I could see a lifeless mound, so I laced up my boots and headed out into the falling snow with the morning sun behind me — red and rising — to the east. A sheet of snow like a single layer of gauze blanketed her. She was small, maybe 60 pounds, almost certainly last spring’s fawn, and I assumed the big coyote had gotten her. But there was no blood. No canine tracks. No scattered hair. If coyotes had killed her, it’s hard to imagine that they would have left this carcass untouched.

Kneeling, I grabbed the deer’s front legs — now stiff with rigor mortis — but could find no obvious wounds. Her head was thrown back, and her eyes were dull and wide, having lost all of their quickness and shine. I lifted her hind legs and found where the ravens and crows had gone to work. Their tracks were everywhere. But there were no signs that coyotes had anything to do with this.

My students have been tamed. These days study hall duty — at least in our school — is simple and heartbreaking: Take attendance, and let them pull out their phones. In these new study halls, there is no typical adolescent primate behavior. No talking or fooling around. No flirting. All the wildness seems to have been drained from them. There’s only the light of 100 phones and the steady drag of thumbs over glass.

While my students stare into the flattering glow of their screens — hooked on virtual experience and the anticipation of what they’ll see next — in my fields there’s still the very real business of living and dying going on. The whitetail deer in our cedar swamp, where a few dozen had yarded up for the winter, have begun to make their way back into the open. Lately, I’ve been watching them high-stepping out of the cedars before sunset, moving in family groups — typically a few does and their fawns — the old does’ heads craned and cautious, trying to catch what scent they can.

When I go out to our woodpile, there they are, eyeing me and my armload of wood before they bound away, scattering like dry leaves in the wind, a dozen tails in the air — first the big does and then, behind them, the fawns.

My students may be watching funny animal videos, but most have little experience in nature. The single biggest change that I’ve seen in my 22 years of teaching science is that most kids don’t spend time outside like they used to — and I worry that my students’ digital addictions have led to their disconnection from nature. Make no mistake: It’s a type of extinction — of experience. That term, extinction of experience, first coined by Robert Pyle in his 1993 memoir “The Thunder Tree,” describes how the alienation of humans from nature threatens the interconnectedness of our natural world. Children who don’t appreciate and interact with the natural world — who don’t spend time hiking or birding, climbing trees, camping, or fishing — grow up to become people less likely to defend that world. One of the great threats to the future of nature is the disconnection of our kids from it. Or, as Pyle put it, “What is the extinction of a condor to a child who has never seen a wren?”

The night after I found the dead doe I watched a line of deer cross our field from the southeast — eight deer led by a mature doe with no fawn. She froze when she saw the carcass and looked hard at that little dead deer, ears back, taking hesitant steps and looking harder, intently, for a full minute before turning sharply north. She made me wonder about the boundaries of grief.

And recently, under a new moon and well past midnight, the coyotes finally found and claimed the carcass — yipping and tearing — leaving only hair and bone and bits of hide hanging like wet cardboard in the brush.

I could have filmed it all. And with some click-bait titles, some clips may have even gone viral — videos that might have ended up in my students’ feeds. They could have shown me “Big Coyote Takes Giant Pee!” and “Fawn’s Mystery Death Confuses Teacher.” And who wouldn’t click on “Mother Deer Mourns Fawn” or “Midnight Coyote Pack Attack!”?

I’ve spent enough time walking the woods and watching our back fields to know that most of the time my patience is rewarded with only small moments, far from viral, of clarity and wonder. A smooth, clear stretch of ice. The geometry of frost. Bits of shell left in last year’s nests. Late winter sun and chickadees. Moments evident only to those who stop long enough to see.

George Rogers is a writer and teacher who lives in Northern New York.