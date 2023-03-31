For Trump and America, a sort of judgment day

Letitia James, attorney general of New York, is suing former president Donald Trump for fraudulent real estate dealings.

There is a notable factor in the cases against former president

Fani Willis, district attorney of Fulton County, Ga., is considering charges against him for attempting to overturn the 2020 vote in that state.

And Alvin L. Bragg, district attorney of New York, has secured an indictment against the former president and is pursuing possible charges of fraud and campaign financial violations against him.

As a Black person, I wonder if the fact that James, Willis, and Bragg are Black especially antagonizes Trump given his less-than-warm relationship with many Black voters.

As things proceed, one or all of these prosecutors could be successful and demonstrate that indeed, in our country, not even a former president is above the law.

David L. Evans

Cambridge

New York district attorney’s stunt is a perversion of justice

For years, Democrats and their coat holders in the liberal media have sanctimoniously positioned themselves as champions and defenders of American democracy and its cherished norms, traditions, and institutions. But the indictment that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought against Donald Trump reveals that Democrats are more an offender of these things than a defender.

Bragg’s perversion of justice designed to kneecap a political enemy has plunged America into one of its darkest days. Indeed, this politically motivated stunt orchestrated by the left is but the latest proof that the greatest threats to our democracy and our cherished norms and institutions have come not from the rise of Trump but rather the response to it.

Michael J. DiStefano

Jamestown, R.I.

Trump has done a number on the American notion of a collective good

There is one more theme that has bubbled up since Donald Trump has become omnipresent in our lives: In line with Trump’s well-documented predilection for self-absorption, we have become, as a people, ever more hyper-individualistic. Unlike many societies where the collective good is an important driver of behavior, here in the United States, individual needs have reigned supreme, except in times of national crisis. Not only has Trump moved us away from the notion of sublimating our needs to the collective good, but also we can no longer agree as to what even constitutes the common good.

Trump’s influence may soon implode in a cavalcade of additional indictments. But even if he is denied the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 and is never again president, the residue of his impact on our society will stay with us for a very long time.

Ken Derow

Swarthmore, Pa.

Could orange be the new whack?

Re “Trump indicted in hush money deal” (Page A1, March 31):

A patriotic vision

Takes aim against Trump’s wrongs.

If Trump ends up in prison,

He’ll be where he belongs.

Felicia Nimue Ackerman

Providence