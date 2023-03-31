Alex Karaban’s living the men’s Final Four dream with UConn that first came to him in Southborough

Nine years later, Karaban’s dream has come true. The redshirt freshman, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward with a lethal outside shot, has started 36 games for the Huskies (29-8), who won the West Region as the No. 4 seed to advance to Houston for the Final Four. He’s fourth on the team in points (9.5), rebounds (4.4), and assists (1.7) per game, while shooting 40.6 percent from 3-point range and logging a team-high 1,066 minutes.

“He was just killing. He was doing everything,” Karaban said. “I looked up to him, like, ‘Man, he’s from [Massachusetts], doing all that. I want to play in the Final Four one day.’ ”

In 2014, when Southborough’s Alex Karaban watched Roxbury’s Shabazz Napier lift UConn men’s basketball to a national championship, he fell in love with the program and dreamed of one day carving out a similar path.

Karaban scored 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting in a Sweet 16 win over No. 8 Arkansas and 12 more in an Elite Eight triumph against No. 3 Gonzaga. He’ll continue to play a crucial role as the surging Huskies face Miami in the Midwest Region winner, in the semifinals Saturday at 8:49 p.m. on CBS.

UConn assistant coach Tom Moore described Karaban as a basketball player “to his core” and “to his soul” who complements the pieces around him perfectly. His poise, calming presence, and intelligence help set him apart.

“He’s been terrific,” Moore said. “He’s a kid that you can’t take off the court. You very, very rarely say that about freshmen. He just makes himself invaluable. He makes so few mistakes, and when he does, he holds himself accountable right away.”

Basketball has been Karaban’s life for years now, but it wasn’t his first competitive sport. Swimming was first, as he followed his mother Olga’s passion and competed for the Wayside Waves in Marlborough. But basketball called to him, so he switched to a sport his dad, Alexi, played competitively in Belarus. Father and son played frequent H-O-R-S-E and one-on-one games outside, and Karaban also took on his mom and siblings, Ana and Andrew, three-on-one.

Karaban credits Ana for providing comic relief, Andrew for teaching him how to be a role model, and his parents for making countless sacrifices to help him get where he is today.

“They’ve always taught me respect and loyalty, as the two biggest things for me, and that’s kind of what I’ve been living by,” Karaban said.

He started playing AAU in fifth grade and realized he had a future in the sport, then joined the Saint Peter-Marian varsity team as an eighth-grader. Battling against older and more experienced players, like he is now at UConn, toughened him up and made him mature quickly.

Karaban dazzled as a standout freshman at Algonquin Regional — his favorite season of high school ball, as he got to play in front of friends and family. He then led New Hampton (N.H.) to a prep school championship and also learned how to do laundry and other household tasks, before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida.

During his high school journey, he latched onto A Shot For Life, a local sports-based non-profit organization that funds health and cancer research initiatives.

“He totally bought into what we were asking him to do,” ASFL CEO Mike Slonina said. “It just says so much about him. The fact that he gave to something else, without looking for anything in return, just speaks volumes about who he is as a person.”

As a consensus top-50 recruit, Karaban had plenty of options, but his visit to UConn in 2019 was the clincher. Seeing all the banners in the gym, on the men’s and women’s side, was all he needed to commit to a familiar school just over an hour from home.

He also loved the old-school mind-set of the coaches and knew they’d push him in a productive way like his parents always have done. Karaban left IMG early in 2022 to enroll at UConn for the second semester.

“If it wasn’t for redshirting, I don’t think I’d be as impactful a player as I am right now,” Karaban said. “In the short term, I probably didn’t like the decision. Long term, it was the best decision I ever made. I’m forever thankful for that.”

Moore said even when Karaban was in street clothes on the road last year, he still benefited from the experience.

“For a kid like him, who’s very process-driven, I think it organized his thoughts, his habits, and his routine,” Moore said. “It gave him a head start.”

Karaban, 20, hasn’t played or acted like a freshman this season.

With supreme talent all around him, he doesn’t try to do too much. He simply executes his role, buries open shots, and sets his teammates up for success. UConn is a perfect fit for him, and he’s a perfect fit for the team, serving as the glue on a magical run.

In one sense, this is exactly where he expected to be. In another, it’s something he has a hard time comprehending.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Karaban said. “It’s something that can’t be taken away from me for the rest of my life. It’s always going to be with me.”

Slonina is keeping tabs, along with many others from Massachusetts, as Karaban dazzles in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m on the verge of buying a husky,” Slonina said. “When people are watching the local player in the Final Four, I want them to know that they’re looking at a great person that can be a role model for their 8-year-old that’s watching.”

Karaban, who played with Arlington’s Bensley Joseph for several years in the Expressions Elite AAU basketball program, will play against his former teammate in the Final Four. Joseph and Miami won the Midwest Region as the No. 5 seed.

Both players take tremendous pride in representing their home state and proving that Massachusetts does have special basketball talent.

“I’m proud to be from Southborough,” Karaban said. “Southborough really raised me into the type of person I am today.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.