All the pieces are in place for Needham, a two-time defending Division 1 state champion, to sustain its standard of success

The Rockets are two-time defending state champions and have not lost since the pandemic. Needham has won 46 consecutive games and compiled an astounding 138-1 mark in individual sets. Two star outside hitters are now playing collegiately at the Division 1 level: Owen Fanning , a sophomore at Harvard, and Ben Putnam a freshman at Ohio State, ranked 13th nationally.

The Needham boys’ volleyball team has a strong case as the most dominant MIAA program in the state — in any sport.

A returning Globe All-Scholastic selection as an outside hitter, Ethan McCarron is not focused on defending a title: he just wants to be the best version of himself.

No team in the sport faces greater external expectations. But Needham prefers to keep its goals measured ahead of every spring season.

“We try to get people to focus on the right things,” said Needham coach Dave Powell. “Just dominate the controllables like our effort and our energy. Our standards are generally pretty high, and we’re hoping that they can continue to meet those standards.”

The top-ranked Rockets graduated four seniors, including three starters, led by Putnam, the D1 Player of the Year, and Globe All-Scholastic Nolan Leary. Filling their shoes won’t be easy, but there’s still plenty of talent on the roster.

Raymond Weng earned All-Scholastic status last year and set the Rockets to both championships. He’s already logged over 1,000 assists in two seasons and will be important as a team leader.

“With my experience, I feel that I had to do a fair bit of leading last year, but this year, I have to take full control,” Weng said.

Weng will primarily be setting to Ethan McCarron, another All-Scholastic who fills Putnam’s role on the outside as a powerful and aggressive hitter. Senior Henry Dirks is a promising breakout candidate who Weng says has unmatched energy.

Chemistry development between setter and hitters takes time, but Weng is already on the same wavelength as McCarron and Dirks. He says matching their confidence is important, as well as communication on what works for them.

“It’s a mutual thing,” Weng said. “You have to be very cooperative and you have to be very communicative with each other. He needs tell me what he wants; I have to tell him what I think, and, especially, I have to ask him what he wants. That’s the most important thing.”

Needham's outside hitter Ethan McCarron (above) will be called upon to help fill the void at his position after the departure of Ben Putnam, who is now playing at Ohio State. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Both Weng and McCarron emphasized the same philosophy passed on from Powell: They’re not trying to defend anything, and recognize this is a new team with a clean slate. McCarron isn’t comparing himself to Putnam or this squad to past years; he’s simply focused on being the best version of himself.

“We’re just attacking; we’re just going try to take as much as we can,” he said. “When you’re defending something, it’s just not going to go as well, and you’re putting a lot more stress on yourself, as opposed to just adopting the idea that there’s really nothing to lose.”

Powell jumps right back into volleyball after spending the winter as a Division 1 college basketball referee for five conferences in New England. He expects the early part of the season to be a learning process after graduating star talent, but believes he has the pieces for yet another contender.

“I think the team you see the second half of the year will be a little different than the team you see in the first half of the year,” Powell said. “I think we can make a lot of strides if we kind of stay the course and really keep getting after it in practice.”

Needham boys' volleyball coach Dave Powell (center), believes it will take time for his squad to come together after the departure of four seniors, including three starters. “I think the team you see the second half of the year will be a little different than the team you see in the first half of the year," he said. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Setting the agenda

▪ North Quincy shattered last year’s preseason expectations with an 18-2 season and a Division 2 championship appearance. This spring, the Raiders’ title goals are well within reach, and as evidenced by a whopping 70 players trying out, there’s a buzz around the program.

Megan Johnston returns for her second season as head coach and has her son, Cameron, back as the reigning D2 Player of the Year. Three-sport star Nate Caldwell also returns along with most of last spring’s core. Johnston doesn’t want their aspirations to cause too much pressure, and is focusing her team on the small steps to success.

“I think that that helps alleviate the pressure, because everything could be so overwhelming if you’re just [thinking], ‘OK, here’s the goal.’” Johnston said. “We want to be there again, and then hope for a different outcome, and we can only do that one step at a time.”

▪ O’Bryant has slowly built itself into a D2 power. The Tigers won their first state tournament game in 19 years in 2021, then went 19-5 and reached the quarterfinals last year.

On paper, the Tigers could hit new heights this spring. They have 13 seniors and 10 club players, with stars Jonathan Narsjo, Son Nguyen, and Aymen Blanco steering the ship. Coach Paul Pitts-Dilley hopes his squad keeps the three H’s in mind: humble, hungry, and healthy.

“When you have a team of seniors, you either have a very hungry team, or a team that is not very focused,” he said. “Right now, it looks like we have a very hungry team.”

Games to watch

Monday, No. 1 Needham at No. 7 O’Bryant, 4:30 p.m. — The Rockets open their season in Boston with a quality test against the Tigers.

Monday, No. 11 Wayland at No. 4 Natick, 5:45 p.m. — The Warriors and Redhawks should both contend for state championships in their respective divisions.

Tuesday, Burlington at Wakefield, 5:45 p.m. — The Red Devils joined as a new team last year and will be eager to show Wakefield the ropes in its inaugural season.

Wednesday, No. 18 Malden at Somerville, 5 p.m. — The Golden Tornadoes and Highlanders were the top teams in the Greater Boston League last season.

Thursday, No. 16 Haverhill at No. 17 North Andover, 5 p.m. — Both teams should be in the mix near the top of the Merrimack Valley Conference standings behind Lowell.

Correspondent AJ Traub contributed to this story.