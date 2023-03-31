Bruins prospect Mason Lohrei signs amateur tryout agreement with Providence

Mason Lohrei, selected by the Bruins in the second round of the 2020 draft, signed an AHL amateur tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins on Friday.

Lohrei, 22, helped lead Ohio State to the NCAA tournament in 2022-23, where the Buckeyes defeated Harvard in the first round before falling to Quinnipiac last Sunday. He was named to the Bridgeport regional all-tournament team following the loss after tallying one goal and two assists, and drew praise from Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold.

“He’s a special player. He’s elite. He should probably be in the NHL right now and probably will be in about a day or two, is my guess,” said Pecknold after the Bobcats advanced to the Frozen Four with a 4-1 win over Lohrei’s OSU squad.