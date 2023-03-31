By adding a scrappy edge to his game, Bruins’ Jakub Lauko gets minutes and results

Of the 19 games he has played this season, Lauko has eclipsed 10 minutes of ice time on only six occasions. Against Columbus Thursday night, he spent just 4:53 on the sheet.

A fourth-liner tasked with landing welts on the forecheck, Lauko doesn’t have the luxury of 17 or 18 minutes of reps in Jim Montgomery’s rotation. No power-play shifts are prescribed.

Jakub Lauko doesn’t necessarily have time on his side when it comes to proving his mettle in the NHL.

“My upside is not like [David Pastrnak’s] upside or [Brad Marchand’s] upside,” Lauko said postgame. “So I was like, ‘If I want to keep playing here. I just need to change the way I’m playing a little bit and do what I do best.’ ”

So against the Blue Jackets, Lauko continued to retool his identity as a fly in the ointment against the opposition.

If the 23-year-old winger is going to get over the boards only a couple of times per night, he’s going to make those shifts count.

He didn’t get on the scoresheet in the 2-1 victory over Columbus, but Lauko’s second-period scrap with Hanson native Billy Sweezey stirred up a Bruins team sleepwalking through another game in late March.

“At the start of the whole second period, I just felt like we were kind of flat,” Lauko said. “So it was a great opportunity and great moment to get the guys going, get the crowd going.”

Less than five minutes after Lauko and Sweezey fought, the Bruins erased a one-goal deficit with a power-play tally by Tyler Bertuzzi.

A cross-check delivered by Lane Pederson to Patrice Bergeron sparked most of Thursday’s bad blood. And Trent Frederic’s one-punch retribution against Pederson was an emphatic response. But Montgomery was quick to credit Lauko, too, for tilting the momentum.

“By no means were we at the standard that we’ve seen most of the year,” noted the coach. “But what I like is how Lauko did that. How Frederic didn’t let our captain get abused. There’s something to pay for that when you come to Boston and do something like that.”

Lauko’s ability to operate in Grade A ice has yielded solid offensive returns (4 goals, 6 points in 19 games this season), but his north-south acceleration and willingness to stick his beak into any scrum are giving the Bruins an edge in penalty differentials.

Boston’s power play has fallen into an extended rut (12 for 98 over the last 28 games), but Lauko has done what he can to give the man-advantage the minutes it needs to remedy itself. His relentless puck pursuit and ornery post-whistle habits have sent many opponents to the penalty box.

In just 161:31 of five-on-five play, Lauko has drawn 11 penalties. That’s the same number drawn by Patrice Bergeron and two more than David Krejci.

In total, Lauko is averaging 4.09 penalties drawn per 60 minutes of five-on-five play. Among the 726 NHL skaters who have at least 150 minutes, Lauko ranks first.

Second place? Oilers power forward Klim Kostin — at 2.74.

Lauko’s transformation to fourth-line scrapper has been necessary for him to earn a spot.

“If I had, like, 10 chances when I was young, I scored on some of them,” Lauko said of his early years back in his native Czechia. “And here, I’m not going to have 10 chances per game.

“I just said, ‘Hey, I need to change the game a little bit. I need to be more hard-nosed and just skating and forechecking.’ And that was the biggest difference between last year and this year.”

Lauko might be dogged in his fight for more minutes, but he’s also realistic. If both Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno are cleared for the postseason, Lauko’s minutes will dry up.

But given the physical toll that postseason play takes on every NHL roster, Lauko knows his name could be called.

And it won’t take him long to get re-acclimated.

“I know how the lineup is looking here when Hallsy and Fliggy are going to be back,” he said. “It’s going to be hard to crack the lineup. But these games, I’m [trying] to show everyone that if something happens or the coaches are going to make a different decision, I’m ready.

“They can rely on me, that I can repeat that play for the playoffs. I can play that kind of hockey. I can be like a Boston Bruin for the playoffs.”